MMMUT 2025 B.Tech Cutoff List Released

MMMUT: Computer Science Engineering (CSE) has been the most preferred branch by students. CSE was also the most favoured branch among students applying from other states.

MMMUT Gorakhpur: Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, has released its first cutoff list for the B.Tech session 2025-26. A total of 4039 students applied for 1089 seats. Of these, 285 students received their first choice, while 659 students received admission in one of their top three choices. Of the total 1189 B.Tech seats, 1086 are reserved for students from Uttar Pradesh, while 103 seats are allocated for students from other states. Approximately 3700 applicants were from Uttar Pradesh and 339 from other states.

MMMUT BTech Admission: Seat Distribution by Branch Computer Science Engineering (CSE) – 255 seats

Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) – 180 seats

Electrical Engineering (EE) – 120 seats

Civil Engineering – 120 seats

Information Technology (IT) – 120 seats MMMUT Cutoff 2025: Computer Science Branch Most Popular Computer Science Engineering (CSE) was the most preferred branch among applicants. CSE was also the most popular branch among students from other states. For Uttar Pradesh students, the rank ranged from 18091 to 62179. For students from other states, the rank ranged from 40229 to 66331. After seat allotment, students will undergo a document verification process, which will continue until 2 July 2025. MMMUT Gorakhpur: Opening and Closing Ranks Branch Home State Rank (Open–Close) Other State Rank (Open–Close) Computer Science (CSE) 18091 – 62179 40229 – 66331 Information Technology (IT) 62574 – 72492 66468 – 74765 Electronics (ECE) 35553 – 80967 65896 – 83366 Internet of Things (IoT) 73543 – 84249 83901 – 89347 Electrical (EE) 58540 – 97588 86406 – 99383 Mechanical (ME) 76387 – 108446 86327 – 107423 Civil (CE) 66915 – 120088 82024 – 120311 Chemical (ChE) 98938 – 122513 104671 – 116448 Seat Allotment Based on Preference First Choice: 285 students

Second Choice: 225 students

Third Choice: 149 students

Fourth Choice: 95 students

Fifth Choice: 109 students

Sixth Choice: 148 students

Seventh Choice: 54 students

