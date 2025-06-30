MMMUT 2025 B.Tech Cutoff List Released

MMMUT BTech Admission: Seat Distribution by BranchComputer Science Engineering (CSE) – 255 seats
Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) – 180 seats
Electrical Engineering (EE) – 120 seats
Civil Engineering – 120 seats
Information Technology (IT) – 120 seats
MMMUT Cutoff 2025: Computer Science Branch Most PopularComputer Science Engineering (CSE) was the most preferred branch among applicants. CSE was also the most popular branch among students from other states. For Uttar Pradesh students, the rank ranged from 18091 to 62179. For students from other states, the rank ranged from 40229 to 66331. After seat allotment, students will undergo a document verification process, which will continue until 2 July 2025.
MMMUT Gorakhpur: Opening and Closing Ranks
|Branch
|Home State Rank (Open–Close)
|Other State Rank (Open–Close)
|Computer Science (CSE)
|18091 – 62179
|40229 – 66331
|Information Technology (IT)
|62574 – 72492
|66468 – 74765
|Electronics (ECE)
|35553 – 80967
|65896 – 83366
|Internet of Things (IoT)
|73543 – 84249
|83901 – 89347
|Electrical (EE)
|58540 – 97588
|86406 – 99383
|Mechanical (ME)
|76387 – 108446
|86327 – 107423
|Civil (CE)
|66915 – 120088
|82024 – 120311
|Chemical (ChE)
|98938 – 122513
|104671 – 116448
Seat Allotment Based on PreferenceFirst Choice: 285 students
Second Choice: 225 students
Third Choice: 149 students
Fourth Choice: 95 students
Fifth Choice: 109 students
Sixth Choice: 148 students
Seventh Choice: 54 students
Eighth Choice: 25 students