MMMUT 2025 B.Tech Cutoff List Released

MMMUT: Computer Science Engineering (CSE) has been the most preferred branch by students. CSE was also the most favoured branch among students applying from other states.

LucknowJun 30, 2025 / 09:23 am

Patrika Desk

MMMUT Gorakhpur: Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, has released its first cutoff list for the B.Tech session 2025-26. A total of 4039 students applied for 1089 seats. Of these, 285 students received their first choice, while 659 students received admission in one of their top three choices. Of the total 1189 B.Tech seats, 1086 are reserved for students from Uttar Pradesh, while 103 seats are allocated for students from other states. Approximately 3700 applicants were from Uttar Pradesh and 339 from other states.

MMMUT BTech Admission: Seat Distribution by Branch

Computer Science Engineering (CSE) – 255 seats
Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) – 180 seats
Electrical Engineering (EE) – 120 seats
Civil Engineering – 120 seats
Information Technology (IT) – 120 seats

MMMUT Cutoff 2025: Computer Science Branch Most Popular

Computer Science Engineering (CSE) was the most preferred branch among applicants. CSE was also the most popular branch among students from other states. For Uttar Pradesh students, the rank ranged from 18091 to 62179. For students from other states, the rank ranged from 40229 to 66331. After seat allotment, students will undergo a document verification process, which will continue until 2 July 2025.

MMMUT Gorakhpur: Opening and Closing Ranks

BranchHome State Rank (Open–Close)Other State Rank (Open–Close)
Computer Science (CSE)18091 – 6217940229 – 66331
Information Technology (IT)62574 – 7249266468 – 74765
Electronics (ECE)35553 – 8096765896 – 83366
Internet of Things (IoT)73543 – 8424983901 – 89347
Electrical (EE)58540 – 9758886406 – 99383
Mechanical (ME)76387 – 10844686327 – 107423
Civil (CE)66915 – 12008882024 – 120311
Chemical (ChE)98938 – 122513104671 – 116448

Seat Allotment Based on Preference

First Choice: 285 students
Second Choice: 225 students
Third Choice: 149 students
Fourth Choice: 95 students
Fifth Choice: 109 students
Sixth Choice: 148 students
Seventh Choice: 54 students
Eighth Choice: 25 students

