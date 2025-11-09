Most Illiterate Countries: 10 Nations Lagging in Education

Most Illiterate Countries (Image: Freepik)
Most Illiterate Countries: The world is going digital, it's the era of artificial intelligence. However, many countries still lag significantly behind on the education front. While only 12% of the world's population could read and write in 1820, today 87% of people are literate. Developed countries have reached close to 100% literacy, while some countries in Africa and Asia are still shackled by illiteracy.
According to a report by Worldatlas, countries like Chad, Mali, and Burkina Faso are counted among the least literate countries in the world. Meanwhile, Asian countries like Afghanistan and Pakistan are also ranked low on this list. Let's learn about 10 such countries in the world that are still lagging in education, and we will also find out Pakistan's ranking.
|Rank
|Country
|Literacy Rate
|1
|Chad
|27.28%
|2
|Mali
|30.76%
|3
|Burkina Faso
|34.49%
|4
|South Sudan
|34.52%
|5
|Afghanistan
|37.27%
|6
|Central African Republic
|37.49%
|7
|Niger
|38.10%
|8
|Somalia
|41.02%
|9
|Guinea
|45.33%
|10
|Benin
|47.10%
According to the report, Pakistan is ranked 17th on this list with a literacy rate of 58%. This means that almost half of the country's population is still unable to read and write.
The biggest reasons for the lack of education are poverty, inequality, and corruption. Furthermore, limited access to education in rural areas and a decline in female literacy rates are exacerbating the situation.
The situation is even more dire in the countries of sub-Saharan Africa. Here, one in every three people cannot read or write. Lack of resources for governments, social inequality, and conflicts have severely impacted the education system.
Countries with a high level of education have seen improvements in both economic development and living standards. Conversely, countries with low literacy rates experience higher rates of poverty, unemployment, and crime.
While the world may have entered the age of technology and AI, true development will remain incomplete until every individual is educated.
