Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2026: Application Deadline Extended for JNVST

For Class 11, applicants must be studying in Class 10 in a government or government-recognised school in the same district where admission to NVS is being sought. The candidate must be born between June 1, 2009, and July 31, 2011. Navodaya Vidyalaya has also released the pattern and syllabus for the entrance examination. The exam will be for two hours and 30 minutes, with an additional 50 minutes for differently-abled students. The exam will consist of 100 objective-type questions.