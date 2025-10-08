Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2026: Application Deadline Extended for JNVST

Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2026 (Image: AI)
JNV Admission Last Date Extended: The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the deadline for registration for admissions to Classes 9 and 11. According to NVS, application forms can now be submitted until October 21. The application form is available on the official website cbseitms.nic.in.
The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test for admission to Classes 9 and 11 will be conducted on February 7 from 11 AM to 1:30 PM.
Students must be bonafide residents of the district where they wish to apply and must be studying in the same district. For Class 9, applicants must be born between May 1, 2011, and July 31, 2013. They must currently be enrolled in Class 8 in a government or government-recognised school.
For Class 11, applicants must be studying in Class 10 in a government or government-recognised school in the same district where admission to NVS is being sought. The candidate must be born between June 1, 2009, and July 31, 2011. Navodaya Vidyalaya has also released the pattern and syllabus for the entrance examination. The exam will be for two hours and 30 minutes, with an additional 50 minutes for differently-abled students. The exam will consist of 100 objective-type questions.
