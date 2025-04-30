NEET UG 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download Now

NEET UG: Exam Pattern Candidates will have a total of 3 hours for the NEET UG Exam. The question paper will comprise three main subjects—Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. There will be 45 questions each in Physics and Chemistry. The Biology section will have 90 questions. In total, there will be 180 questions, carrying a maximum of 720 marks.
NEET UG Admit Card 2025: How to Download
- First, visit the NTA’s official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
- On the website’s homepage, click on the “NEET UG 2025 Admit Card” link.
- Enter the required information such as application number and password.
- After logging in, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout for future reference.
NEET: Important Information to Check on Your Admit Card
- Candidate’s name and date of birth
- Exam date and time
- Exam centre name and address
- Roll number
- Candidate’s photograph and signature
- Exam-related instructions
- Reporting time and entry rules
NEET: Videography During the Exam
All candidates appearing for the NEET UG Exam 2025 must arrive at the examination centre three hours before the reporting time. Furthermore, videography will be conducted in every examination hall. This is a first-time implementation. According to media reports, videography will be carried out to ensure the identity of each candidate during the examination.