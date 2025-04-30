NEET UG 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download Now

Candidates will have a total of 3 hours for the NEET UG Exam. The question paper will have three main subjects — Physics, Chemistry and Biology. There will be 45 questions each from Physics and Chemistry.

•Apr 30, 2025 / 06:50 pm• Patrika Desk

NEET UG Admit Card 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the NEET UG 2025 examination. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the NTA’s official website, neet.nta.nic.in. To access their admit cards, candidates will need to log in using their application number and password. The NEET UG 2025 exam is scheduled for 4 May. This exam is conducted nationally for admission to medical and dental courses.

NEET UG: Exam Pattern Candidates will have a total of 3 hours for the NEET UG Exam. The question paper will comprise three main subjects—Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. There will be 45 questions each in Physics and Chemistry. The Biology section will have 90 questions. In total, there will be 180 questions, carrying a maximum of 720 marks. NEET UG Admit Card 2025: How to Download First, visit the NTA’s official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

On the website’s homepage, click on the “NEET UG 2025 Admit Card” link.

Enter the required information such as application number and password.

After logging in, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference. NEET: Important Information to Check on Your Admit Card Candidate’s name and date of birth

Exam date and time

Exam centre name and address

Roll number

Candidate’s photograph and signature

Exam-related instructions

Reporting time and entry rules NEET: Videography During the Exam All candidates appearing for the NEET UG Exam 2025 must arrive at the examination centre three hours before the reporting time. Furthermore, videography will be conducted in every examination hall. This is a first-time implementation. According to media reports, videography will be carried out to ensure the identity of each candidate during the examination.