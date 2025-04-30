scriptNEET UG 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download Now | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

NEET UG 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download Now

Candidates will have a total of 3 hours for the NEET UG Exam. The question paper will have three main subjects — Physics, Chemistry and Biology. There will be 45 questions each from Physics and Chemistry.

Apr 30, 2025 / 06:50 pm

Patrika Desk

NEET UG Admit Card 2025

NEET UG Admit Card 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the NEET UG 2025 examination. Candidates appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the NTA’s official website, neet.nta.nic.in. To access their admit cards, candidates will need to log in using their application number and password. The NEET UG 2025 exam is scheduled for 4 May. This exam is conducted nationally for admission to medical and dental courses.

NEET UG: Exam Pattern

Candidates will have a total of 3 hours for the NEET UG Exam. The question paper will comprise three main subjects—Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. There will be 45 questions each in Physics and Chemistry. The Biology section will have 90 questions. In total, there will be 180 questions, carrying a maximum of 720 marks.

NEET UG Admit Card 2025: How to Download

  • First, visit the NTA’s official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the website’s homepage, click on the “NEET UG 2025 Admit Card” link.
  • Enter the required information such as application number and password.
  • After logging in, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

NEET: Important Information to Check on Your Admit Card

  • Candidate’s name and date of birth
  • Exam date and time
  • Exam centre name and address
  • Roll number
  • Candidate’s photograph and signature
  • Exam-related instructions
  • Reporting time and entry rules

NEET: Videography During the Exam

All candidates appearing for the NEET UG Exam 2025 must arrive at the examination centre three hours before the reporting time. Furthermore, videography will be conducted in every examination hall. This is a first-time implementation. According to media reports, videography will be carried out to ensure the identity of each candidate during the examination.

News / Education News / NEET UG 2025 Admit Cards Released: Download Now

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan: 7 die over five days after drinking toxic liquor, dozens critical

National News

Rajasthan: 7 die over five days after drinking toxic liquor, dozens critical

in 1 hour

Justice BR Gavai Appointed Next Chief Justice of India

National News

Justice BR Gavai Appointed Next Chief Justice of India

in 48 minutes

Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 14

National News

Kolkata Hotel Fire Kills 14

6 hours ago

ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Released: Check Your Scores Online or via SMS

Education News

ICSE, ISC Results 2025 Released: Check Your Scores Online or via SMS

3 hours ago

Latest Education News

NEET UG Admit Card: Check these details before printing

Education News

NEET UG Admit Card: Check these details before printing

in 4 hours

Home Guard Recruitment: 2215 Posts Open, Apply Before 30 May

Jobs

Home Guard Recruitment: 2215 Posts Open, Apply Before 30 May

in 3 hours

BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment: Know The Details

Jobs

BPSSC Range Officer Recruitment: Know The Details

3 minutes ago

Bihar to Recruit 11,389 Staff Nurses

Education News

Bihar to Recruit 11,389 Staff Nurses

6 minutes ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.