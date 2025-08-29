NIACL Recruitment 2025: Apply for 550 Officer Posts Before Tomorrow's Deadline

Under this recruitment drive, candidates will be appointed to various positions such as Generalist, Risk Engineer, Automobile Engineer, Legal Specialist, Accounts Specialist, IT Specialist, Business Analyst, Administrative Officer (Health), Company Secretary, and Actuarial Specialist. The number of Generalist positions is set at 193, requiring a minimum of 60% marks with a UG or PG degree. Reserved category candidates will receive a five percent relaxation. For the 50 Risk Engineer positions, a degree in engineering is required, while 75 positions are reserved for Automobile Engineering UG and PG degree holders. Additionally, candidates with UG or PG qualifications in law can apply for 50 Legal Specialist positions.