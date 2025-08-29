Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

NIACL Recruitment 2025: Apply for 550 Officer Posts Before Tomorrow's Deadline

Interested and eligible candidates can register online by visiting the official website newindia.co.in.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 29, 2025

NIACL Recruitment 2025
NIACL Recruitment 2025 (Image-Freepik)

NIACL Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity for young people to find employment. The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL), Mumbai has announced recruitment for 550 positions of Administrative Officer, with the application deadline set for 30 August 2025. This recruitment drive will fill various positions, including a range of roles. Interested and eligible candidates can register online by visiting the official website newindia.co.in.

Recruitment for these positions

Under this recruitment drive, candidates will be appointed to various positions such as Generalist, Risk Engineer, Automobile Engineer, Legal Specialist, Accounts Specialist, IT Specialist, Business Analyst, Administrative Officer (Health), Company Secretary, and Actuarial Specialist. The number of Generalist positions is set at 193, requiring a minimum of 60% marks with a UG or PG degree. Reserved category candidates will receive a five percent relaxation. For the 50 Risk Engineer positions, a degree in engineering is required, while 75 positions are reserved for Automobile Engineering UG and PG degree holders. Additionally, candidates with UG or PG qualifications in law can apply for 50 Legal Specialist positions.

Salary offered

Regarding the salary for this recruitment, it will start from ₹50,925 and go up to ₹96,765. The age limit is set at 21 to 30 years, calculated based on 1 August 2025. Reserved categories will receive relaxation in the upper age limit. The selection process includes an online preliminary examination, a main examination, and an interview.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

29 Aug 2025 05:56 pm

English News / Education News / NIACL Recruitment 2025: Apply for 550 Officer Posts Before Tomorrow's Deadline
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.