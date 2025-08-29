NIACL Recruitment 2025: Apply for 550 Officer Posts Before Tomorrow's Deadline

NIACL Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity for young people to find employment. The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL), Mumbai has announced recruitment for 550 positions of Administrative Officer, with the application deadline set for 30 August 2025. This recruitment drive will fill various positions, including a range of roles. Interested and eligible candidates can register online by visiting the official website newindia.co.in.
Under this recruitment drive, candidates will be appointed to various positions such as Generalist, Risk Engineer, Automobile Engineer, Legal Specialist, Accounts Specialist, IT Specialist, Business Analyst, Administrative Officer (Health), Company Secretary, and Actuarial Specialist. The number of Generalist positions is set at 193, requiring a minimum of 60% marks with a UG or PG degree. Reserved category candidates will receive a five percent relaxation. For the 50 Risk Engineer positions, a degree in engineering is required, while 75 positions are reserved for Automobile Engineering UG and PG degree holders. Additionally, candidates with UG or PG qualifications in law can apply for 50 Legal Specialist positions.
Regarding the salary for this recruitment, it will start from ₹50,925 and go up to ₹96,765. The age limit is set at 21 to 30 years, calculated based on 1 August 2025. Reserved categories will receive relaxation in the upper age limit. The selection process includes an online preliminary examination, a main examination, and an interview.