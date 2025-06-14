scriptSSLC Exam-2 Results Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

SSLC Exam-2 Results Announced

Of the 11,818 candidates who took the exam, 6,635 (56.14%) saw improved results compared to their first attempt.

Jun 14, 2025 / 11:50 am

Patrika Desk

The Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board (KSEAB) announced the results of the state board 10th standard, or SSLC Exam-2, on Friday. Of the 2,78,355 first-time examinees (freshers), 84,597 (30.39 percent) passed. The results showed improvement for 6,635 out of 11,818 re-takers, representing a 56.14 percent improvement over their first attempt. The overall pass percentage, including private and repeater candidates, stands at 27.67 percent.
In total, 6,10,928 candidates (76.68 percent) out of 7,96,623 first-time examinees across both Exam-1 and Exam-2 have passed. The overall pass percentage for both exams combined is 71.43 percent.

Exam-2 saw a higher pass percentage for girls (35.43 percent) compared to boys (27.11 percent). Rural areas outperformed urban areas, with 30.91 percent of rural candidates passing compared to 29.65 percent in urban areas.
The pass percentage for government schools was 36.65 percent, aided schools 19.75 percent, and unaided schools 32 percent.

Along with the Exam-2 results, KSEAB also announced Exam-3, scheduled for July 5th to 12th. KSEAB will also conduct remedial classes for Exam-3.

