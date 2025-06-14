SSLC Exam-2 Results Announced

In total, 6,10,928 candidates (76.68 percent) out of 7,96,623 first-time examinees across both Exam-1 and Exam-2 have passed. The overall pass percentage for both exams combined is 71.43 percent. Exam-2 saw a higher pass percentage for girls (35.43 percent) compared to boys (27.11 percent). Rural areas outperformed urban areas, with 30.91 percent of rural candidates passing compared to 29.65 percent in urban areas.

The pass percentage for government schools was 36.65 percent, aided schools 19.75 percent, and unaided schools 32 percent. Along with the Exam-2 results, KSEAB also announced Exam-3, scheduled for July 5th to 12th. KSEAB will also conduct remedial classes for Exam-3.