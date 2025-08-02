OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people seeking employment. Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has announced vacancies for several positions. This recruitment drive is for 500 Assistant (Class III) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, orientalinsurance.org.in. The application process commenced on 2 July and the last date for application is 17 August 2025.
Regarding the exam dates, the Tier 1 exam will be held on 7 September 2025, and the Tier 2 exam will be conducted on 28 October 2025. Admit cards for both exams will be released seven days prior to the respective exams. For more information regarding the recruitment, please refer to the notification.
To apply for this recruitment, candidates must possess a graduation degree. Furthermore, it is mandatory for candidates to be able to read, write, and speak the regional language of the state for which they are applying. A language test will be conducted to assess this, and passing this test is compulsory. Regarding the age limit, candidates must be between 21 and 30 years of age. Age will be calculated as of 31/07/2025.
|State
|Regional Language
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Unreserved
|Total Posts
|Andhra Pradesh
|Telugu
|14
|5
|7
|0
|0
|26
|Arunachal Pradesh
|English
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Assam
|Assamese
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|Bihar
|Hindi
|8
|6
|5
|0
|0
|19
|Chandigarh
|Hindi/Punjabi
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|Hindi
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|11
|Goa
|Konkani
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gujarat
|Gujarati
|1
|3
|13
|2
|9
|28
|Haryana
|Hindi
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|Himachal Pradesh
|Hindi
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Jammu and Kashmir
|Hindi/Urdu
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Jharkhand
|Hindi
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Karnataka
|Kannada
|13
|12
|17
|0
|5
|47
|Kerala
|Malayalam
|9
|0
|9
|3
|16
|37
|Madhya Pradesh
|Hindi
|6
|9
|4
|0
|0
|19
|Maharashtra
|Marathi
|6
|10
|23
|4
|21
|64
|Mizoram
|Mizo
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Delhi
|Hindi
|5
|9
|30
|3
|19
|66
|Odisha
|Odia
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|12
|Punjab
|Punjabi
|7
|0
|4
|0
|3
|14
|Rajasthan
|Hindi
|2
|7
|9
|1
|8
|27
|Sikkim
|Nepali/English
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tamil Nadu
|Tamil
|12
|1
|17
|1
|6
|37
|Tripura
|Bengali/Kokborok
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Daman and Diu
|Gujarati
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Uttar Pradesh
|Hindi
|3
|0
|3
|1
|5
|12
|Uttarakhand
|Hindi
|5
|1
|5
|0
|7
|18
|West Bengal
|Bengali
|8
|0
|15
|0
|0
|23
|Total
|—
|122
|77
|173
|15
|113
|500