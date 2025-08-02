2 August 2025,

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 02, 2025

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025

OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025: A great opportunity has arisen for young people seeking employment. Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) has announced vacancies for several positions. This recruitment drive is for 500 Assistant (Class III) posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, orientalinsurance.org.in. The application process commenced on 2 July and the last date for application is 17 August 2025.

Exam Dates

Regarding the exam dates, the Tier 1 exam will be held on 7 September 2025, and the Tier 2 exam will be conducted on 28 October 2025. Admit cards for both exams will be released seven days prior to the respective exams. For more information regarding the recruitment, please refer to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for this recruitment, candidates must possess a graduation degree. Furthermore, it is mandatory for candidates to be able to read, write, and speak the regional language of the state for which they are applying. A language test will be conducted to assess this, and passing this test is compulsory. Regarding the age limit, candidates must be between 21 and 30 years of age. Age will be calculated as of 31/07/2025.

OICL Vacancy: State-wise Seat Distribution



















































































































































































































































































































StateRegional LanguageSCSTOBCEWSUnreservedTotal Posts
Andhra PradeshTelugu14570026
Arunachal PradeshEnglish010012
AssamAssamese004004
BiharHindi8650019
ChandigarhHindi/Punjabi101035
ChhattisgarhHindi3200611
GoaKonkani010001
GujaratGujarati13132928
HaryanaHindi403007
Himachal PradeshHindi500005
Jammu and KashmirHindi/Urdu021003
JharkhandHindi212005
KarnatakaKannada1312170547
KeralaMalayalam90931637
Madhya PradeshHindi6940019
MaharashtraMarathi6102342164
MizoramMizo010012
DelhiHindi593031966
OdishaOdia5500212
PunjabPunjabi7040314
RajasthanHindi2791827
SikkimNepali/English200002
Tamil NaduTamil121171637
TripuraBengali/Kokborok010012
Daman and DiuGujarati101002
Uttar PradeshHindi3031512
UttarakhandHindi5150718
West BengalBengali80150023
Total1227717315113500

Related Topics

Education News

Updated on:

02 Aug 2025 10:27 am

Published on:

02 Aug 2025 10:03 am

English News / Education News / OICL Assistant Recruitment 2025
