Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

PM Education Loan: What is it and how can you benefit?

The Prime Minister's Education Loan Scheme is an initiative by the Government of India, under which students are assisted in obtaining education loans from banks. The main objective of this scheme is to prevent meritorious students from dropping out of their studies due to financial reasons.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 11, 2025

PM Education Loan

PM Education Loan (Symbolic Image-Freepik)

PM Vidyalaxmi Yojana: The Government of India has launched several schemes with the aim of financially empowering youth for higher education. One of these is the Prime Minister's Education Loan Scheme, also known as the Prime Minister Vidyalaxmi Yojana. This scheme is designed for students who wish to pursue higher education in India or abroad but are unable to proceed due to financial constraints. Under this scheme, education loans are provided to students at affordable interest rates.

What is the PM Education Loan Scheme?

The Prime Minister's Education Loan Scheme is an initiative by the Government of India, under which students are assisted in obtaining education loans from banks. The main objective of this scheme is to prevent meritorious students from dropping out of their studies due to financial reasons. Under this scheme, the central government also provides interest subsidy, which reduces the burden on students. Students can avail loans for various courses under this scheme, including higher education in India or abroad. This includes engineering, medical, management, law, and other professional courses, as well as diploma courses from technical and vocational institutions.

How much loan amount can be availed?

Different benefits will be available under this scheme based on the annual family income. Those with an income up to ₹4.5 lakh will be provided a loan, and the government will bear the interest on their entire loan. For families with an income between ₹4.5 lakh and ₹8 lakh, a loan of up to ₹10 lakh can be provided, with an interest rate of 3% on the loan. Banks determine the loan amount based on the student's merit, the institution, and the cost of the course.

Who can avail its benefits?

To avail the benefits of this scheme, the student must be an Indian citizen and must have secured admission in a recognised institution or university. If the annual family income is less than ₹4.5 lakh, the government provides a subsidy on the interest.

How to Apply

  • To apply, visit the official website: vidyalakshmi.co.in.
  • Enter your education, course, and institution details.
  • Select a bank of your choice and submit the application.
  • Submit copies of Aadhaar, PAN, admission letter, income certificate, and course details.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

11 Oct 2025 05:21 pm

English News / Education News / PM Education Loan: What is it and how can you benefit?

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

High-Paying Jobs: Roles That Didn’t Exist Five Years Ago Now Earn Lakhs

new jobs in India 2025, high paying new careers 2025, emerging careers in India, trending jobs in 2025, future jobs in India, new professions of the decade, top modern careers 2025,
Education News

AI Curriculum to be Introduced in Indian Schools from Class 3 to 12

AI classes in schools India, AI education in India 2026, Artificial Intelligence in school curriculum, Ministry of Education AI syllabus, AI subjects from class 3 onwards,
Education News

School Closed: Chhath Puja holidays announced in several states, know the duration

Chhath Puja School Holiday
Education News

IIM Udaipur Launches BBA Course for 12th Pass Students, Admission Based on Board Marks

IIM Udaipur BBA Course 2026, IIM Udaipur BBA admission, IIM Udaipur undergraduate program, IIM Udaipur 12th marks based admission, IIM Udaipur online BBA,
Education News

AISSEE 2026: Application Process Begins for Sainik School Admissions, Know Application Fees and Required Documents

AISSEE 2026
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.