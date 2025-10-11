PM Education Loan: What is it and how can you benefit?

The Prime Minister's Education Loan Scheme is an initiative by the Government of India, under which students are assisted in obtaining education loans from banks. The main objective of this scheme is to prevent meritorious students from dropping out of their studies due to financial reasons. Under this scheme, the central government also provides interest subsidy, which reduces the burden on students. Students can avail loans for various courses under this scheme, including higher education in India or abroad. This includes engineering, medical, management, law, and other professional courses, as well as diploma courses from technical and vocational institutions.