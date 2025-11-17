Police Recruitment 2025: CM Announces 4,000 Vacancies, Details Inside

Police Vacancy 2025: Great news has emerged for the youth preparing for police recruitment. The Assam government has approved the creation of 4,000 new posts in the state police. This presents an excellent opportunity for young people to secure jobs. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared this information on the social media platform X in his unique style. He provided details about this vacancy.
The CM wrote on the social media site 'X', "Swagat nahi karoge humara?, 4,000 new @assampolice, jobs coming soon in a big push towards our mission of providing 2 lakh government jobs for our youth. Our future recruits are ready to serve with 'Pride and Honour'." This announcement is a significant part of the state's mission to provide government jobs to 2 lakh youths.
This decision by the government will open up recruitment opportunities in various departments and units. Candidates with different qualifications and skills will get a chance to participate in this recruitment process. This will also significantly boost employment opportunities in the state. The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) may soon release the detailed notification for Assam Police recruitment. Currently, there is no official information available on the SLPRB's official website regarding the 4000 posts. In such a situation, candidates are advised to check for updates on slprbassam.in from time to time.
