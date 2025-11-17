Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Police Recruitment 2025: CM Announces 4,000 Vacancies, Details Inside

A great opportunity has arisen for young people aspiring to join the police force. Through this recruitment drive, candidates will be selected for a total of 4000 posts. The announcement for this recruitment was made by the state's Chief Minister himself.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 17, 2025

Police Bharti 2025

Police Vacancy 2025: Great news has emerged for the youth preparing for police recruitment. The Assam government has approved the creation of 4,000 new posts in the state police. This presents an excellent opportunity for young people to secure jobs. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared this information on the social media platform X in his unique style. He provided details about this vacancy.

Assam Police Bharti 2025: What did the CM say?

The CM wrote on the social media site 'X', "Swagat nahi karoge humara?, 4,000 new @assampolice, jobs coming soon in a big push towards our mission of providing 2 lakh government jobs for our youth. Our future recruits are ready to serve with 'Pride and Honour'." This announcement is a significant part of the state's mission to provide government jobs to 2 lakh youths.

Police Bharti 2025: New jobs will be created

This decision by the government will open up recruitment opportunities in various departments and units. Candidates with different qualifications and skills will get a chance to participate in this recruitment process. This will also significantly boost employment opportunities in the state. The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) may soon release the detailed notification for Assam Police recruitment. Currently, there is no official information available on the SLPRB's official website regarding the 4000 posts. In such a situation, candidates are advised to check for updates on slprbassam.in from time to time.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

17 Nov 2025 03:27 pm

English News / Education News / Police Recruitment 2025: CM Announces 4,000 Vacancies, Details Inside

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

NEET PG 2025: Over 200 Medical PG Seats Increased in Bihar, Know the Total Number of Seats in the State Now

Medical Seats In Bihar
Education News

Railway Recruitment 2025: Opportunity for Diploma Holders and Engineers in Railways

Railway Recruitment 2025
Education News

NLSAT 2026 Applications Open: Key Details on Exam Dates and Eligibility for Aspiring Lawyers

NLSAT 2026
Education News

NVS Recruitment 2025: Over 150 Lab Attendant Vacancies, Salary Exceeding ₹50,000

NVS Recruitment 2025
Education News

IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2025: Vacancies in Clerk Recruitment Increased Again, Selection Now for Over 1500 Seats

IBPS Clerk Exam
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.