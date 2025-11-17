Police Recruitment 2025: CM Announces 4,000 Vacancies, Details Inside

This decision by the government will open up recruitment opportunities in various departments and units. Candidates with different qualifications and skills will get a chance to participate in this recruitment process. This will also significantly boost employment opportunities in the state. The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) may soon release the detailed notification for Assam Police recruitment. Currently, there is no official information available on the SLPRB's official website regarding the 4000 posts. In such a situation, candidates are advised to check for updates on slprbassam.in from time to time.