Railway Recruitment 2025: Opportunity for Diploma Holders and Engineers in Railways

Railway Recruitment 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced a significant opportunity for diploma holders and engineers. RRB has released a detailed notification for 2569 Junior Engineer (JE) posts. Candidates with a BE, BTech, or a three-year diploma can apply online from October 31, 2025, to December 10, 2025. The application process has begun on rrbguwahati.gov.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply. This recruitment drive is being conducted under CEN number 05/2025. Candidates will have the opportunity to correct their applications until December 22.
This includes positions such as Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). This time, the railway has made educational qualifications and technical skills the primary basis for selection. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully before applying, as no changes will be possible once the form is submitted.
Under the eligibility criteria, a three-year diploma or a BE/BTech degree in Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics, Civil, Production, Automobile, Instrumentation, and related engineering branches is mandatory. A list of detailed branches is available in the official notification, and it is advisable to apply only after reviewing it.
The selection process will be completed in four stages, including CBT-I, CBT-II, Document Verification, and Medical Examination. These technical posts fall under Level-6 pay scale, with a starting salary of ₹35,400. This amount increases further with the addition of allowances. The age limit has been set between 18 and 33 years as of January 1, 2026.
Regarding the application fee, it has been set at ₹500 for General, OBC, and EWS candidates. For SC, ST, Divyang (Persons with Disabilities), women, and ex-servicemen, the fee is ₹250. Transgender candidates are completely exempted from the fee. The application will be considered accepted only after the fee is deposited, and confirmation will be sent via email and SMS.
