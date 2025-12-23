UP Home Guard Recruitment Exam to be Held on These Dates, Know Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Salary

Talking about the UP Home Guard recruitment exam pattern, the written examination will be of 100 marks, in which questions related to general knowledge will be asked. The duration of the exam has been set at two hours, and it will have a total of 100 questions. The board has clarified that candidates scoring less than 25 percent will be considered ineligible for the further process. The recruitment board has appealed to the candidates to regularly check the updates on the official website. Questions from subjects like General Knowledge, Reasoning, and General Hindi will be asked in the exam.