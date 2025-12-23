23 December 2025,

Tuesday

Education News

UP Home Guard Recruitment Exam to be Held on These Dates, Know Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Salary

The Uttar Pradesh Home Guard exam date has been released. Candidates can check the official information related to the recruitment on the board's website at uppbpb.gov.in. Regarding the selection process, a written examination will be conducted first.

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Dec 23, 2025

UP Home Guard Vacancy 2025

UP Home Guard 2025 (AI Image-Grok)

An important update has come regarding the UP Home Guard Exam Date. The written examination dates for this recruitment have been announced. This examination will be conducted next year in 2026 on April 25, 26, and 27. The exam will be held in a total of six shifts over three days. The plan is to conduct the exam in two shifts daily. This written examination will be conducted in offline mode on an OMR sheet. Candidates can check the official information related to the recruitment on the board's website uppbpb.gov.in.

Exam Pattern?

Talking about the UP Home Guard recruitment exam pattern, the written examination will be of 100 marks, in which questions related to general knowledge will be asked. The duration of the exam has been set at two hours, and it will have a total of 100 questions. The board has clarified that candidates scoring less than 25 percent will be considered ineligible for the further process. The recruitment board has appealed to the candidates to regularly check the updates on the official website. Questions from subjects like General Knowledge, Reasoning, and General Hindi will be asked in the exam.

Selection Process

Talking about the selection process, first, a written examination will be conducted. Candidates who pass this will have to undergo a physical standard test, document verification, and then a physical efficiency test. After all the stages are completed, a district-wise merit list will be released. In the physical efficiency test, male candidates will have to complete a 4.8 km run in 28 minutes according to the changed standards compared to before, while female candidates will be required to run 2.4 km in 16 minutes.

Salary

Talking about the salary of Home Guards in UP, Home Guard volunteers are currently being given a duty allowance of Rs 600 per day for performing duty. Along with this, they will also receive the dearness allowance announced by the state government from time to time. If a volunteer performs duty for the entire month of 30 days, they can receive an amount of approximately Rs 28,000, including duty allowance and dearness allowance.

Published on:

23 Dec 2025 10:53 am

