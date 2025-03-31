Railway Recruitment 2025: Thousands of Jobs Open in Indian Railways

Railway Jobs: Regarding eligibility, the candidate must have passed the 10th standard from a recognized board. Additionally, an ITI certificate in the relevant trade is mandatory.

Railway Recruitment 2025: The South East Central Railway (SECR) has released a recruitment notification for 1003 Apprentice positions. These appointments will be made in the DRM office and Wagon Repair Shop of the Raipur division. Interested candidates must apply online through the Apprenticeship portal. The last date for online applications is 2 April 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied are urged to do so as soon as possible. These recruitments are for the DRM office, Raipur division.

Railway Recruitment 2025: Recruitment for these posts The table below provides details of the vacant positions. Post Name Vacancies Welder (Gas & Electric) 185 Turner 14 Fitter 188 Electrician 199 Stenographer (Hindi) 08 Stenographer (English) 13 Health & Sanitation Inspector 32 Computer Operator 10 Machinist 12 Mechanic Diesel 34 Mechanic Refrigeration & AC 11 Blacksmith 02 Hammerman 01 Mason 02 Pipeline Fitter 02 Carpenter 06 Painter 06 Electronics Mechanic 09 The table below provides details of the vacant positions in the Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur. Post Name Vacancies Fitter 110 Welder 110 Machinist 15 Turner 14 Electrician 14 Computer Operator 04 Stenographer (English) 01 Stenographer (Hindi) 01 Railway vacancy: Eligibility criteria Regarding eligibility, candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board. An ITI certificate in the relevant trade is mandatory. The age limit is between 15 and 24 years. Age will be calculated as of 3 March 2025. Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per rules. Selection of candidates will be based on merit. No fee is required for application. Stipend will be provided as per the standards set under the Apprenticeship rules. Railway vacancy 2025: How to apply First, visit the official website secr.indianrailways.gov.in. Select the "SECR" section on the home page. Go to the "Personnel" section under the Raipur division. Click on the "Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26" notification. Download the advertisement, read it, and check your eligibility. Apply by logging in to the Apprenticeship portal.