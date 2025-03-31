scriptRailway Recruitment 2025: Thousands of Jobs Open in Indian Railways | Latest News | Patrika News
Railway Recruitment 2025: Thousands of Jobs Open in Indian Railways

Railway Jobs: Regarding eligibility, the candidate must have passed the 10th standard from a recognized board. Additionally, an ITI certificate in the relevant trade is mandatory.

BharatMar 31, 2025 / 01:26 pm

Patrika Desk

Railway Recruitment 2025: The South East Central Railway (SECR) has released a recruitment notification for 1003 Apprentice positions. These appointments will be made in the DRM office and Wagon Repair Shop of the Raipur division. Interested candidates must apply online through the Apprenticeship portal. The last date for online applications is 2 April 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied are urged to do so as soon as possible. These recruitments are for the DRM office, Raipur division.

Railway Recruitment 2025: Recruitment for these posts

The table below provides details of the vacant positions.

Post NameVacancies
Welder (Gas & Electric)185
Turner14
Fitter188
Electrician199
Stenographer (Hindi)08
Stenographer (English)13
Health & Sanitation Inspector32
Computer Operator10
Machinist12
Mechanic Diesel34
Mechanic Refrigeration & AC11
Blacksmith02
Hammerman01
Mason02
Pipeline Fitter02
Carpenter06
Painter06
Electronics Mechanic09
The table below provides details of the vacant positions in the Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur.
Post NameVacancies
Fitter110
Welder110
Machinist15
Turner14
Electrician14
Computer Operator04
Stenographer (English)01
Stenographer (Hindi)01

Railway vacancy: Eligibility criteria

Regarding eligibility, candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board. An ITI certificate in the relevant trade is mandatory. The age limit is between 15 and 24 years. Age will be calculated as of 3 March 2025. Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per rules. Selection of candidates will be based on merit. No fee is required for application. Stipend will be provided as per the standards set under the Apprenticeship rules.

Railway vacancy 2025: How to apply

First, visit the official website secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Select the “SECR” section on the home page.

Go to the “Personnel” section under the Raipur division.

Click on the “Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26” notification.
Download the advertisement, read it, and check your eligibility.

Apply by logging in to the Apprenticeship portal.

