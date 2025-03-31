Railway Recruitment 2025: Thousands of Jobs Open in Indian Railways

Railway Recruitment 2025: The South East Central Railway (SECR) has released a recruitment notification for 1003 Apprentice positions. These appointments will be made in the DRM office and Wagon Repair Shop of the Raipur division. Interested candidates must apply online through the Apprenticeship portal. The last date for online applications is 2 April 2025. Candidates who have not yet applied are urged to do so as soon as possible. These recruitments are for the DRM office, Raipur division.
Railway Recruitment 2025: Recruitment for these posts
The table below provides details of the vacant positions.
Post Name
Vacancies
Welder (Gas & Electric)
185
Turner
14
Fitter
188
Electrician
199
Stenographer (Hindi)
08
Stenographer (English)
13
Health & Sanitation Inspector
32
Computer Operator
10
Machinist
12
Mechanic Diesel
34
Mechanic Refrigeration & AC
11
Blacksmith
02
Hammerman
01
Mason
02
Pipeline Fitter
02
Carpenter
06
Painter
06
Electronics Mechanic
09
The table below provides details of the vacant positions in the Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur.
Post Name
Vacancies
Fitter
110
Welder
110
Machinist
15
Turner
14
Electrician
14
Computer Operator
04
Stenographer (English)
01
Stenographer (Hindi)
01
Railway vacancy: Eligibility criteria
Regarding eligibility, candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board. An ITI certificate in the relevant trade is mandatory. The age limit is between 15 and 24 years. Age will be calculated as of 3 March 2025. Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per rules. Selection of candidates will be based on merit. No fee is required for application. Stipend will be provided as per the standards set under the Apprenticeship rules.
Railway vacancy 2025: How to apply
First, visit the official website secr.indianrailways.gov.in. Select the “SECR” section on the home page. Go to the “Personnel” section under the Raipur division. Click on the “Apprentice Recruitment 2025-26” notification.
Download the advertisement, read it, and check your eligibility. Apply by logging in to the Apprenticeship portal.