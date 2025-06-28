Railway Recruitment Board Announces 6238 Technician Vacancies

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced 6238 vacancies for Technician posts under the RRB Technician Recruitment 2025. This article will cover the application process, eligibility criteria, salary, selection process, and important dates.
RRB Technician Recruitment 2025: Railway recruitment board (RRB) has announced 6238 vacancies for Technician Grade-I (Signal) and Technician Grade-III posts for the year 2025. The online application process commenced on 28 June 2025, and interested candidates can apply until 28 July 2025.
Vacancy Details and Salary
Post Name
Pay Level
Starting Salary
Total Posts
Technician Grade-I (Signal)
Level-5
Rs. 29,200
183
Technician Grade-III
Level-2
Rs. 19,900
6,055
Eligibility and Age Limit
For Technician Grade-I (Signal), candidates must possess a graduation degree or a three-year engineering diploma in Physics, Electronics, Computer Science, IT, or Instrumentation.
Post Name
Minimum Age
Maximum Age
Age Calculation
Reservation
Technician Grade-I (Signal)
18 years
33 years
As of 1 July 2025
As per rules
Technician Grade-III
18 years
30 years
As of 1 July 2025
As per rules
Application Fee
General Category: Rs. 500 (Rs. 400 will be refunded upon participation in CBT).
SC/ST/OBC/Women/Divyang/Transgender/EBC: Rs. 250 (Full amount will be refunded upon participation in CBT).
Selection Process
Computer Based Test (CBT) – 90 minutes, 100 questions, 1/3 negative marking. Document Verification.
Important Dates
Process
Date
Last date of application
28 July 2025
Last date of fee submission
30 July 2025
Application form correction window
1 August to 10 August 2025
How To Apply?
Visit the RRB website rrbapply.gov.in.
Click on the ‘Apply Now’ button. Register and login. Fill out the application form, upload documents. Pay the fee and submit. Take a printout of the form for future reference.