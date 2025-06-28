Railway Recruitment Board Announces 6238 Technician Vacancies

Vacancy Details and Salary Post Name Pay Level Starting Salary Total Posts Technician Grade-I (Signal) Level-5 Rs. 29,200 183 Technician Grade-III Level-2 Rs. 19,900 6,055 Eligibility and Age Limit For Technician Grade-I (Signal), candidates must possess a graduation degree or a three-year engineering diploma in Physics, Electronics, Computer Science, IT, or Instrumentation. For Technician Grade-I (Signal), candidates must possess a graduation degree or a three-year engineering diploma in Physics, Electronics, Computer Science, IT, or Instrumentation.

Post Name Minimum Age Maximum Age Age Calculation Reservation Technician Grade-I (Signal) 18 years 33 years As of 1 July 2025 As per rules Technician Grade-III 18 years 30 years As of 1 July 2025 As per rules Application Fee General Category: Rs. 500 (Rs. 400 will be refunded upon participation in CBT). Rs. 500 (Rs. 400 will be refunded upon participation in CBT).

Selection Process Computer Based Test (CBT) – 90 minutes, 100 questions, 1/3 negative marking. Document Verification. Important Dates Process Date Last date of application 28 July 2025 Last date of fee submission 30 July 2025 Application form correction window 1 August to 10 August 2025 How To Apply? Visit the RRB website rrbapply.gov.in. SC/ST/OBC/Women/Divyang/Transgender/EBC: Rs. 250 (Full amount will be refunded upon participation in CBT).

Click on the ‘Apply Now’ button. Register and login. Fill out the application form, upload documents. Pay the fee and submit. Take a printout of the form for future reference.