Education News

Railway Recruitment Board Announces 6238 Technician Vacancies

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced 6238 vacancies for Technician posts under the RRB Technician Recruitment 2025. This article will cover the application process, eligibility criteria, salary, selection process, and important dates.

Jun 28, 2025 / 05:03 pm

Patrika Desk

RRB Technician Bharti 2025

RRB Technician Bharti 2025 (Image Source: Gemini)

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025: Railway recruitment board (RRB) has announced 6238 vacancies for Technician Grade-I (Signal) and Technician Grade-III posts for the year 2025. The online application process commenced on 28 June 2025, and interested candidates can apply until 28 July 2025.

Vacancy Details and Salary

Post NamePay LevelStarting SalaryTotal Posts
Technician Grade-I (Signal)Level-5Rs. 29,200183
Technician Grade-IIILevel-2Rs. 19,9006,055

Eligibility and Age Limit

For Technician Grade-I (Signal), candidates must possess a graduation degree or a three-year engineering diploma in Physics, Electronics, Computer Science, IT, or Instrumentation.
Post NameMinimum AgeMaximum AgeAge CalculationReservation
Technician Grade-I (Signal)18 years33 yearsAs of 1 July 2025As per rules
Technician Grade-III18 years30 yearsAs of 1 July 2025As per rules

Application Fee

General Category: Rs. 500 (Rs. 400 will be refunded upon participation in CBT).
SC/ST/OBC/Women/Divyang/Transgender/EBC: Rs. 250 (Full amount will be refunded upon participation in CBT).

Selection Process

Computer Based Test (CBT) – 90 minutes, 100 questions, 1/3 negative marking.

Document Verification.

Important Dates

ProcessDate
Last date of application28 July 2025
Last date of fee submission30 July 2025
Application form correction window1 August to 10 August 2025

How To Apply?

Visit the RRB website rrbapply.gov.in.
Click on the ‘Apply Now’ button.

Register and login.

Fill out the application form, upload documents.

Pay the fee and submit.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

News / Education News / Railway Recruitment Board Announces 6238 Technician Vacancies

