Rajasthan JET 2025 Result Date Postponed Again

Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Date: A new update has been released regarding the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2025. The date for the JET 2025 result has been revised again. The JET 2025 result will now be released on 31 July. It was previously scheduled for release on 29 July 2025, but this has now been changed. This is not the first time the result date has been altered. After the release, candidates can check their results on the official website, jetskrau2025.com. Candidates will need their login credentials – roll number and date of birth – to access their results.