Education News

Rajasthan JET 2025 Result Date Postponed Again

The Rajasthan JET Exam is conducted for admissions to Pre-PG and PhD courses. This examination is conducted by the Swami Keshvanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, Bikaner.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 30, 2025

Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Date
Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Date Extended (Image-Freepik)

Rajasthan JET Result 2025 Date: A new update has been released regarding the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2025. The date for the JET 2025 result has been revised again. The JET 2025 result will now be released on 31 July. It was previously scheduled for release on 29 July 2025, but this has now been changed. This is not the first time the result date has been altered. After the release, candidates can check their results on the official website, jetskrau2025.com. Candidates will need their login credentials – roll number and date of birth – to access their results.

How to Check Your Result

  • To check the JET 2025 result, first visit the official website, jetskrau2025.com.
  • On the website's homepage, click on the 'JET Result 2025' link.
  • Log in to your account using your registration number and password.
  • Your result will then be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the result for future reference.

Course Admissions

The Rajasthan JET Exam is conducted for admissions to Pre-PG and PhD courses. The exam is organised by the Swami Keshvanand Rajasthan Agricultural University, Bikaner. Successful candidates will be eligible for admission to various courses, including B.Sc (Hons) Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Food Nutrition and Dietetics, Dairy Technology, Food Technology, and Forestry. Admissions to Pre-PG and PhD courses will also be granted based on this result.

Next Steps After the Result

Candidates who pass the exam will be eligible to participate in the counselling process. All selected candidates will be called for the counselling process. Further important dates, including the counselling schedule, will be released soon.

