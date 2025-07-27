27 July 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Rajasthan JET 2025 Results to be Released on July 29th

The Rajasthan JET 2025 examination was conducted on 20 June, 2025, at various centres across the state. The exam was held in a single shift, from 11:00 AM to 1:10 PM.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Jul 27, 2025

Rajasthan JET Result 2025
Rajasthan JET Result 2025 (Image-Freepik)

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: The results for the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (Rajasthan JET) 2025, conducted by Swami Keshvanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner, will now be declared on 29 July. Previously scheduled for release on 26 July, the official announcement has revised the date to 29 July. This entrance examination determines admission to pre-PG and PhD courses. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their results on 29 July via the official website, jetskrau2025.com, using their login details.

How to Check Your Result

  • To view your result, first visit the website jetskrau2025.com.
  • Click on the JET Pre-PG/PhD Result 2025 link on the website's homepage.
  • Enter your login details, such as your registration number and password.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Take a printout of the result for future use.

When was the Exam Conducted?

The Rajasthan JET 2025 examination was held on 20 June 2025 at various centres across the state. The examination was conducted in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 1:10 PM. After downloading the result, candidates are advised to carefully check the details provided, such as name, roll number, course name, and marks obtained. In case of any discrepancy, contact the relevant authority immediately.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

27 Jul 2025 11:38 am

English News / Education News / Rajasthan JET 2025 Results to be Released on July 29th
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.