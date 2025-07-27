Rajasthan JET 2025 Results to be Released on July 29th

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: The results for the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (Rajasthan JET) 2025, conducted by Swami Keshvanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner, will now be declared on 29 July. Previously scheduled for release on 26 July, the official announcement has revised the date to 29 July. This entrance examination determines admission to pre-PG and PhD courses. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access their results on 29 July via the official website, jetskrau2025.com, using their login details.
The Rajasthan JET 2025 examination was held on 20 June 2025 at various centres across the state. The examination was conducted in a single shift from 11:00 AM to 1:10 PM. After downloading the result, candidates are advised to carefully check the details provided, such as name, roll number, course name, and marks obtained. In case of any discrepancy, contact the relevant authority immediately.