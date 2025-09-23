Rajasthan: National Achievements to be Included in School Curriculum

All government and private schools in the state will now educate students about India's national achievements and progress. A special educational module has been developed by NCERT (New Delhi) for this purpose. As per the instructions of the state's Director of Primary Education, it is being implemented in all schools.
This module will be shared online with all government and private schools in the state. Teachers will use it to teach students about India's developmental journey and achievements in the classroom.
Under this module, students will be made aware of several important aspects, including:
The education department believes that this initiative will increase awareness among students about the country's progress and achievements and develop a sense of national pride.