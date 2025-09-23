Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rajasthan: National Achievements to be Included in School Curriculum

All government and private schools in the state will now teach students about India's national achievements and progress.

Alwar

Patrika Desk

Sep 23, 2025

Image: Patrika

All government and private schools in the state will now educate students about India's national achievements and progress. A special educational module has been developed by NCERT (New Delhi) for this purpose. As per the instructions of the state's Director of Primary Education, it is being implemented in all schools.

Module to be Shared Online

This module will be shared online with all government and private schools in the state. Teachers will use it to teach students about India's developmental journey and achievements in the classroom.

Information Students Will Receive

Under this module, students will be made aware of several important aspects, including:

  • India becoming the world's fifth-largest economy
  • India's democratic framework
  • The success of the Digital India campaign
  • The COVID-19 management strategy
  • India's achievements in the Asian Games
  • The success of the Swachh Bharat Mission
  • India's heritage and developmental journey

The education department believes that this initiative will increase awareness among students about the country's progress and achievements and develop a sense of national pride.

23 Sept 2025 02:07 pm

