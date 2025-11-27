Rajasthan schools to have 12 days off in December, including winter break and educational conference holidays

Rajasthan School (Image: Patrika)
Schools to Remain Closed for 12 Days: As November draws to a close, December is set to bring good news for students. In Rajasthan, students will receive 12 days of holidays in December, which will include winter breaks as well as holidays for an educational conference.
The longest winter break will be in December, starting from December 25th and continuing until January 5th. During this period, schools will be completely closed. Many families have already made plans to travel during this time.
Additionally, schools will be closed on December 19th and 20th due to an educational conference. The following day being a Sunday, students will get a continuous 3-day holiday.
Apart from these holidays, children will also have school off on December 7th and 14th due to Sundays. Combining these weekend holidays, the winter break, and Sundays, schools will remain closed for 12 days in this month.
Thus, students will receive a total of 12 days of holidays in December, with schools reopening for only 19 days.
