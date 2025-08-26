Rajasthan VDO Exam Date Changed: New Exam Date Announced

Rajasthan VDO Exam Date 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMB) has revised the exam date for the Gram Vikas Adhikari (VDO) recruitment exam. Initially scheduled for 31 August 2025, the new date is now 2 November 2025. The official notification has been released on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Furthermore, the board has also postponed the Lab Assistant recruitment exam. The new date will be announced later. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for future updates.
Admit cards for candidates appearing in the recruitment exam will be made available for download on the official website a few days before the exam. Candidates should note that admit cards will not be sent individually; they must be downloaded online.
The Rajasthan Gram Vikas Adhikari written exam will consist of 160 multiple-choice questions. The total marks are 200, with equal marks allotted to each question. There will be a penalty of 1/3 mark for each incorrect answer. Candidates will have 3 hours to complete the question paper.
Through this recruitment process, a total of 850 Gram Vikas Adhikari positions will be filled in the state of Rajasthan. Of these, 683 posts are reserved for non-scheduled areas and 167 posts for scheduled areas.
For more information and updates, candidates can visit the official website of RSMB.