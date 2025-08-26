Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

Rajasthan VDO Exam Date Changed: New Exam Date Announced

The Rajasthan VDO Exam date for 2025 has been changed. The Gram Vikas Adhikari exam will no longer be held on 31 August 2025. The new exam date and admit card release date will be announced soon.

Jaipur

Bhoomi Goyal

Aug 26, 2025

Rajasthan VDO Exam Date 2025
Rajasthan VDO Exam Date 2025 (Image: Freepik)

Rajasthan VDO Exam Date 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMB) has revised the exam date for the Gram Vikas Adhikari (VDO) recruitment exam. Initially scheduled for 31 August 2025, the new date is now 2 November 2025. The official notification has been released on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Lab Assistant Recruitment Exam Also Postponed

Furthermore, the board has also postponed the Lab Assistant recruitment exam. The new date will be announced later. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for future updates.

Admit Cards to be Released Soon

Admit cards for candidates appearing in the recruitment exam will be made available for download on the official website a few days before the exam. Candidates should note that admit cards will not be sent individually; they must be downloaded online.

Exam Pattern

The Rajasthan Gram Vikas Adhikari written exam will consist of 160 multiple-choice questions. The total marks are 200, with equal marks allotted to each question. There will be a penalty of 1/3 mark for each incorrect answer. Candidates will have 3 hours to complete the question paper.

Subjects Included in the Question Paper

  • Language Proficiency (General Hindi and English)
  • Mathematics
  • General Knowledge
  • Geography and Natural Resources
  • Agriculture and Economic Resources in the context of Rajasthan
  • History and Culture of Rajasthan
  • Basic Computer Knowledge

Recruitment Details

Through this recruitment process, a total of 850 Gram Vikas Adhikari positions will be filled in the state of Rajasthan. Of these, 683 posts are reserved for non-scheduled areas and 167 posts for scheduled areas.

For more information and updates, candidates can visit the official website of RSMB.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

26 Aug 2025 05:59 pm

English News / Education News / Rajasthan VDO Exam Date Changed: New Exam Date Announced
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.