RPSC Agriculture Department Recruitment Exam 2024 Schedule Announced

RPSC (Rajasthan Public Service Commission) has released an important update regarding the Agriculture Department recruitment examination 2024. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published the detailed timetable for the 2024 recruitment examination for various posts in the Agriculture Department. The examinations will be held from 12 October to 19 October 2025. The detailed timetable can be downloaded from the official website.
|Date
|Time
|Post / Subject
|12 October
|10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
|Assistant Statistical Officer (Economic and Statistics Department) Examination
|3:00 PM – 3:40 PM
|General Knowledge (Compulsory for all posts)
|13 October
|10:00 AM – 11:50 AM
|Assistant Agriculture Officer Examination
|3:00 PM – 4:50 PM
|Statistical Officer Examination
|14 October
|10:00 AM – 11:50 AM
|Agriculture Research Officer - Agriculture Chemistry Examination
|3:00 PM – 4:50 PM
|Agriculture Research Officer - Agronomy Examination
|15 October
|10:00 AM – 11:50 AM
|Agriculture Research Officer - Entomology Examination
|3:00 PM – 4:50 PM
|Agriculture Research Officer - Botany Examination
|16 October
|10:00 AM – 11:50 AM
|Agriculture Research Officer - Plant Pathology Examination
|3:00 PM – 4:50 PM
|Agriculture Research Officer - Horticulture Examination
|17 October
|10:00 AM – 11:50 AM
|Assistant Agriculture Research Officer - Agriculture Chemistry Examination
|3:00 PM – 4:50 PM
|Assistant Agriculture Research Officer - Agronomy Examination
|18 October
|10:00 AM – 11:50 AM
|Assistant Agriculture Research Officer - Entomology Examination
|3:00 PM – 4:50 PM
|Assistant Agriculture Research Officer - Botany Examination
The commission has urged all candidates to arrive at the examination centre on time and to follow the prescribed instructions. Candidates are also required to bring their admit cards and necessary documents on the day of the examination. Candidates had been awaiting this examination timetable for several months.