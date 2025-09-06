Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Education News

RPSC Agriculture Department Recruitment Exam 2024 Schedule Announced

The commission has urged all candidates to reach the examination centre on time and adhere to the prescribed guidelines. Furthermore, it is mandatory for candidates to bring their admit cards and necessary documents on the day of the examination.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 06, 2025

RPSC
RPSC (Image: Patrika)

RPSC (Rajasthan Public Service Commission) has released an important update regarding the Agriculture Department recruitment examination 2024. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published the detailed timetable for the 2024 recruitment examination for various posts in the Agriculture Department. The examinations will be held from 12 October to 19 October 2025. The detailed timetable can be downloaded from the official website.

Examination Timetable Details


















































































DateTimePost / Subject
12 October10:00 AM – 12:00 PMAssistant Statistical Officer (Economic and Statistics Department) Examination
 3:00 PM – 3:40 PMGeneral Knowledge (Compulsory for all posts)
13 October10:00 AM – 11:50 AMAssistant Agriculture Officer Examination
 3:00 PM – 4:50 PMStatistical Officer Examination
14 October10:00 AM – 11:50 AMAgriculture Research Officer - Agriculture Chemistry Examination
 3:00 PM – 4:50 PMAgriculture Research Officer - Agronomy Examination
15 October10:00 AM – 11:50 AMAgriculture Research Officer - Entomology Examination
 3:00 PM – 4:50 PMAgriculture Research Officer - Botany Examination
16 October10:00 AM – 11:50 AMAgriculture Research Officer - Plant Pathology Examination
 3:00 PM – 4:50 PMAgriculture Research Officer - Horticulture Examination
17 October10:00 AM – 11:50 AMAssistant Agriculture Research Officer - Agriculture Chemistry Examination
 3:00 PM – 4:50 PMAssistant Agriculture Research Officer - Agronomy Examination
18 October10:00 AM – 11:50 AMAssistant Agriculture Research Officer - Entomology Examination
 3:00 PM – 4:50 PMAssistant Agriculture Research Officer - Botany Examination

Important Instructions from the Commission

The commission has urged all candidates to arrive at the examination centre on time and to follow the prescribed instructions. Candidates are also required to bring their admit cards and necessary documents on the day of the examination. Candidates had been awaiting this examination timetable for several months.

English News / Education News / RPSC Agriculture Department Recruitment Exam 2024 Schedule Announced
