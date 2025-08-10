10 August 2025,

Sunday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Education News

RPSC Announces Eight Recruitment Exams by December 2025

According to the RPSC recruitment exam calendar for 2025, 3404 people will receive government jobs by December, through eight recruitment examinations. Details of these examinations are available.

Ajmer

Patrika Desk

Aug 10, 2025

Rajasthan Public Service Commission New Update 8 recruitment exams will be held by December know full details
RPSC (Image: Patrika)

RPSC Update: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has eight departmental examinations remaining in its 2025 recruitment calendar. These exams, for 3404 positions, are expected to attract over 1 million candidates. In 2026, a further five departmental examinations are planned, covering more than 12,000 positions and potentially attracting over 2 million candidates. Applications for these recruitments have commenced as per the scheduled dates.

Last December, the commission released the recruitment calendar for 2025 exams. This calendar includes examinations for various departments from January to December. According to the commission's calendar, 23 examinations have been conducted up to the first half of July.

2026 Examinations

Sub-Inspector/Platoon Commander (1015 posts) Examination: 5 April
Veterinary Officer (1100 posts), Assistant Agriculture Engineer (281 posts): 19 April
Professor and Coach (3225 posts): 31 May to 16 June
Senior Teacher (6500 posts): 12 to 18 July

August to December Examinations

Analyst cum Programmer Examination: 20 August (45 posts)
Senior Teacher Competitive Examination: 7 to 12 September (2129 posts)
Protection Officer Examination: 13 September (4 posts)
Geoscientist Examination: 31 August (32 posts)
Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Examination: 28 September (1014 posts)
Assistant Statistical Officer Examination: 12 October (43 posts)
Sub-Inspector (Telecommunications) Examination: 9 November (98 posts)
Assistant Professor Competitive Examination: 1 to 12, 15 to 19 December, 22 to 24 December (15 posts)

Fact File

23 examinations have been conducted so far.
2 million candidates have appeared in the 23 examinations.
8 recruitment examinations will be held by December.
1 million candidates are expected to participate.

Share the news:

Published on:

10 Aug 2025 05:52 pm

English News / Education News / RPSC Announces Eight Recruitment Exams by December 2025
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.