RPSC Announces Eight Recruitment Exams by December 2025

RPSC Update: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has eight departmental examinations remaining in its 2025 recruitment calendar. These exams, for 3404 positions, are expected to attract over 1 million candidates. In 2026, a further five departmental examinations are planned, covering more than 12,000 positions and potentially attracting over 2 million candidates. Applications for these recruitments have commenced as per the scheduled dates.
Last December, the commission released the recruitment calendar for 2025 exams. This calendar includes examinations for various departments from January to December. According to the commission's calendar, 23 examinations have been conducted up to the first half of July.
Sub-Inspector/Platoon Commander (1015 posts) Examination: 5 April
Veterinary Officer (1100 posts), Assistant Agriculture Engineer (281 posts): 19 April
Professor and Coach (3225 posts): 31 May to 16 June
Senior Teacher (6500 posts): 12 to 18 July
Analyst cum Programmer Examination: 20 August (45 posts)
Senior Teacher Competitive Examination: 7 to 12 September (2129 posts)
Protection Officer Examination: 13 September (4 posts)
Geoscientist Examination: 31 August (32 posts)
Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive Examination: 28 September (1014 posts)
Assistant Statistical Officer Examination: 12 October (43 posts)
Sub-Inspector (Telecommunications) Examination: 9 November (98 posts)
Assistant Professor Competitive Examination: 1 to 12, 15 to 19 December, 22 to 24 December (15 posts)
23 examinations have been conducted so far.
2 million candidates have appeared in the 23 examinations.
8 recruitment examinations will be held by December.
1 million candidates are expected to participate.