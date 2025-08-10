RPSC Announces Eight Recruitment Exams by December 2025

RPSC Update: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has eight departmental examinations remaining in its 2025 recruitment calendar. These exams, for 3404 positions, are expected to attract over 1 million candidates. In 2026, a further five departmental examinations are planned, covering more than 12,000 positions and potentially attracting over 2 million candidates. Applications for these recruitments have commenced as per the scheduled dates.