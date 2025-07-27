27 July 2025,

Education News

RRB Technician Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extended

The initial application deadline was set for 28 July. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official RRB website at www.rrbapply.gov.in.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 27, 2025

RRB Technician Vacancy 2025
RRB Technician Vacancy 2025 (Image: Patrika)

RRB (Railway Recruitment Board) has issued an important update. The application deadline for the recruitment of 6238 Technician posts has been extended to 7 August 2025. The previous deadline was 28 July. Interested candidates can apply online through the official RRB website: www.rrbapply.gov.in.

Total Posts and Eligibility

Technician Grade-I Signal (183 posts)
Eligibility: BSc (Physics/Electronics/Computer Science/IT/Instrumentation), BE/BTech or a three-year engineering diploma.

Technician Grade-III (6055 posts)
Eligibility: Class 10 pass + ITI certificate in the relevant trade.
For S&T category: Class 10, ITI, and Class 12 pass with Physics and Mathematics is mandatory.

Exam Pattern and Age Limit

Both categories will have a single-stage online Computer Based Test (CBT). The exam will be 90 minutes long and will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Grade-I posts: 18 to 33 years
Grade-III posts: 18 to 30 years
Age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories as per rules. SC/ST candidates will get a 5-year relaxation, and OBC candidates will get a 3-year relaxation.

Grade-I Signal Exam
General Awareness: 10 questions
Reasoning: 15 questions
Computer Knowledge: 20 questions
Mathematics: 20 questions
Basic Science & Engineering: 35 questions
Qualifying Marks: UR- 40%, OBC/SC – 30%, ST – 25%

Grade-III Exam
General Awareness: 10 questions
Reasoning: 25 questions
Mathematics: 25 questions
General Science: 40 questions
Qualifying Marks: Same rules apply.

Other Important Points

This year, the exam will be conducted in a single stage, providing candidates with greater relief.
There will be negative marking of one-third marks for each incorrect answer.
Candidates can apply for only one RRB under the same Pay Level; otherwise, the application will be rejected.
Selection Process: Based on CBT, Medical Test, and Document Verification.

Published on:

27 Jul 2025 02:19 pm

