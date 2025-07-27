RRB Technician Recruitment 2025: Application Deadline Extended

RRB (Railway Recruitment Board) has issued an important update. The application deadline for the recruitment of 6238 Technician posts has been extended to 7 August 2025. The previous deadline was 28 July. Interested candidates can apply online through the official RRB website: www.rrbapply.gov.in.
Technician Grade-I Signal (183 posts)
Eligibility: BSc (Physics/Electronics/Computer Science/IT/Instrumentation), BE/BTech or a three-year engineering diploma.
Technician Grade-III (6055 posts)
Eligibility: Class 10 pass + ITI certificate in the relevant trade.
For S&T category: Class 10, ITI, and Class 12 pass with Physics and Mathematics is mandatory.
Both categories will have a single-stage online Computer Based Test (CBT). The exam will be 90 minutes long and will consist of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).
Grade-I posts: 18 to 33 years
Grade-III posts: 18 to 30 years
Age relaxation will be provided to reserved categories as per rules. SC/ST candidates will get a 5-year relaxation, and OBC candidates will get a 3-year relaxation.
Grade-I Signal Exam
General Awareness: 10 questions
Reasoning: 15 questions
Computer Knowledge: 20 questions
Mathematics: 20 questions
Basic Science & Engineering: 35 questions
Qualifying Marks: UR- 40%, OBC/SC – 30%, ST – 25%
Grade-III Exam
General Awareness: 10 questions
Reasoning: 25 questions
Mathematics: 25 questions
General Science: 40 questions
Qualifying Marks: Same rules apply.
This year, the exam will be conducted in a single stage, providing candidates with greater relief.
There will be negative marking of one-third marks for each incorrect answer.
Candidates can apply for only one RRB under the same Pay Level; otherwise, the application will be rejected.
Selection Process: Based on CBT, Medical Test, and Document Verification.