RSMSSB Stenographer Phase 2 Exam on June 29; Admit Cards to Release Soon

Examination in Two Shifts The Phase 2 examination will be conducted as a typing and shorthand test. The first shift will be from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, while the second shift is scheduled from 3:00 PM to 4:20 PM. Candidates are advised to arrive at the examination centre well before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute difficulties. Reporting time details will be provided on the admit card.
Examination Previously Cancelled
It is noteworthy that this examination was previously held on 19 and 20 March 2025, but was cancelled due to certain reasons. It is now being rescheduled for 29 June.
How to Download the RSMSSB Stenographer Admit Card
Candidates can easily download their admit cards by following the steps below:
First, visit the official RSMSSB website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the ‘Admit Card’ section on the homepage. Select the admit card link for the relevant examination (Stenographer/PA Grade-II Phase 2). Now log in using your SSO ID or username and password.
The admit card will open on the screen. Download the admit card and take a printout for the examination.
Total of 474 Posts to be Filled Through this recruitment process, a total of 474 posts of Stenographer and Personal Assistant Grade-II will be filled. The selection process involves two stages (first a written examination and then a stenography test). Candidates who succeed in both will be given final appointments.