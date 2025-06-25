RSMSSB Stenographer Phase 2 Exam on June 29; Admit Cards to Release Soon

Examination in Two Shifts The Phase 2 examination will be conducted as a typing and shorthand test. The first shift will be from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, while the second shift is scheduled from 3:00 PM to 4:20 PM. Candidates are advised to arrive at the examination centre well before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute difficulties. Reporting time details will be provided on the admit card.

Examination Previously Cancelled It is noteworthy that this examination was previously held on 19 and 20 March 2025, but was cancelled due to certain reasons. It is now being rescheduled for 29 June. How to Download the RSMSSB Stenographer Admit Card Candidates can easily download their admit cards by following the steps below:

First, visit the official RSMSSB website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the ‘Admit Card’ section on the homepage. Select the admit card link for the relevant examination (Stenographer/PA Grade-II Phase 2). Now log in using your SSO ID or username and password.