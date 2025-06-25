scriptRSMSSB Stenographer Phase 2 Exam on June 29; Admit Cards to Release Soon | Latest News | Patrika News
RSMSSB Stenographer Phase 2 Exam on June 29; Admit Cards to Release Soon

RSMSSB Stenographer Admit Card: A total of 474 posts of Stenographer and Personal Assistant Grade-II will be filled through this recruitment process.

JaipurJun 25, 2025 / 12:11 pm

Patrika Desk

RSMSSB Stenographer Admit Card (Image: RSMSSB Official Website)

RSMSSB Stenographer Admit Card: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) will soon release the admit cards for Phase 2 of the Stenographer and Personal Assistant (PA) Grade-II recruitment examination 2024. The commission announced in an official notification that the examination will be held on 29 June 2025 in two shifts, and admit cards will be available from 26 June 2025 on the commission’s website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Examination in Two Shifts

The Phase 2 examination will be conducted as a typing and shorthand test. The first shift will be from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, while the second shift is scheduled from 3:00 PM to 4:20 PM. Candidates are advised to arrive at the examination centre well before the reporting time to avoid any last-minute difficulties. Reporting time details will be provided on the admit card.

Examination Previously Cancelled

It is noteworthy that this examination was previously held on 19 and 20 March 2025, but was cancelled due to certain reasons. It is now being rescheduled for 29 June.

How to Download the RSMSSB Stenographer Admit Card

Candidates can easily download their admit cards by following the steps below:
First, visit the official RSMSSB website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the ‘Admit Card’ section on the homepage.

Select the admit card link for the relevant examination (Stenographer/PA Grade-II Phase 2).

Now log in using your SSO ID or username and password.
The admit card will open on the screen.

Download the admit card and take a printout for the examination.

Total of 474 Posts to be Filled

Through this recruitment process, a total of 474 posts of Stenographer and Personal Assistant Grade-II will be filled. The selection process involves two stages (first a written examination and then a stenography test). Candidates who succeed in both will be given final appointments.

