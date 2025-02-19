SBI Postpones PO Exam; New Dates in March 2025

Exam Date Change According to the official notice, the exam was scheduled for 8th and 15th March. However, the schedule has been revised. As per the new dates, the exam will be held on 8th, 16th, and 24th March 2025.

SBI PO Exam Pattern The SBI PO preliminary exam will consist of 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The question paper will be divided into three sections: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.

Candidates will be given 60 minutes to answer 100 questions carrying 100 marks. Candidates will be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. There will be no penalty for unanswered questions (i.e., if no answer is marked by the candidate).

How to Check the SBI Exam Schedule (SBI PO Prelims Exam Schedule 2025 How To Download) – Visit the official SBI website, sbi.co.in – Click on the ‘Career’ option on the homepage – A new page will open; click on the SBI PO link there