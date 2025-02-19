scriptSBI Postpones PO Exam; New Dates in March 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

SBI Postpones PO Exam; New Dates in March 2025

SBI PO Exam 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) has postponed the Probationary Officer recruitment examination for 2025. The SBI PO preliminary examination will now be held on 8, 16, and 24 March 2025.

BharatFeb 19, 2025 / 10:16 am

Patrika Desk

SBI PO Exam Date
SBI PO Exam 2025: Big news for candidates applying for the SBI PO recruitment exam. The State Bank of India (SBI) has postponed the Probationary Officer recruitment exam 2025. The SBI PO preliminary exam will now be held on 8th, 16th, and 24th March 2025. The exam-related notification can be checked on the official SBI website.

Exam Date Change

According to the official notice, the exam was scheduled for 8th and 15th March. However, the schedule has been revised. As per the new dates, the exam will be held on 8th, 16th, and 24th March 2025.

SBI PO Exam Pattern

The SBI PO preliminary exam will consist of 100 objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The question paper will be divided into three sections: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.
Candidates will be given 60 minutes to answer 100 questions carrying 100 marks. Candidates will be awarded 1 mark for each correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. There will be no penalty for unanswered questions (i.e., if no answer is marked by the candidate).

How to Check the SBI Exam Schedule (SBI PO Prelims Exam Schedule 2025 How To Download)

Visit the official SBI website, sbi.co.in

Click on the ‘Career’ option on the homepage

A new page will open; click on the SBI PO link there
The notice regarding the exam postponement will be displayed

View and download it

SBI PO Exam Admit Card

There is no official announcement regarding the release date of the SBI PO exam admit cards. However, the admit cards will be released 3-4 days before the exam. You can check it on the official website after the release. Note that entry to the examination hall will not be granted without an admit card. SBI PO registration was conducted between 27th December and 19th January 2025. However, 600 positions will be filled under this recruitment drive. For more information, visit the official website.

News / Education News / SBI Postpones PO Exam; New Dates in March 2025

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan vs New Zealand to Open Mega Event

Sports

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan vs New Zealand to Open Mega Event

in 3 hours

Madhya Pradesh to Get New Vande Bharat Express: Route and Schedule Announced

Special

Madhya Pradesh to Get New Vande Bharat Express: Route and Schedule Announced

20 hours ago

India's Job Crisis Deepens: Only 42.6% of Graduates Employable

Education News

India's Job Crisis Deepens: Only 42.6% of Graduates Employable

in 4 hours

India: Major reason for rising cancer cases revealed, doctors warn

Health

India: Major reason for rising cancer cases revealed, doctors warn

in 4 hours

Latest Education News

India's Job Crisis Deepens: Only 42.6% of Graduates Employable

Education News

India's Job Crisis Deepens: Only 42.6% of Graduates Employable

in 4 hours

CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Paper Leak Allegations Denied by Board

National News

CBSE 10th and 12th Exam Paper Leak Allegations Denied by Board

2 days ago

Uttar Pradesh Computer Operator Recruitment 2025: 12th Pass Eligible

Education News

Uttar Pradesh Computer Operator Recruitment 2025: 12th Pass Eligible

2 days ago

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2025 Begins: 1.5 Million Students Appear

Education News

Bihar Board 10th Exam 2025 Begins: 1.5 Million Students Appear

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.