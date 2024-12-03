scriptSchool holiday: Here’s why schools are closed in Tamil Nadu today | Sch Holiday: This is the reason why schools will remain closed in Tamil Nadu today | Latest News | Patrika News
Education News

School holiday: Here’s why schools are closed in Tamil Nadu today

Due to heavy rainfall, all schools and colleges will remain closed in Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu on December 3.

New DelhiDec 03, 2024 / 10:48 am

Patrika Desk

School Holiday 2024: Due to heavy rainfall, all schools and colleges will remain closed in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu on December 3. The district collector has announced the closure of schools. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in the district. Therefore, considering the bad weather, the district collector has announced a holiday.
Due to the impact of the Fengal cyclone originating from the Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall is occurring in Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. This is the reason why schools were closed in many parts of Tamil Nadu on Monday. Meanwhile, all schools in Nilgiri district will remain closed today as well.

Schools will also remain closed in these districts

Due to the possibility of heavy rainfall, schools and colleges were closed in Puducherry on Monday. Meanwhile, schools and colleges in Villupuram, Kudalore, Vellore, and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu will also remain closed today.

