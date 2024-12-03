School holiday: Here’s why schools are closed in Tamil Nadu today

Due to the impact of the Fengal cyclone originating from the Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall is occurring in Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. This is the reason why schools were closed in many parts of Tamil Nadu on Monday. Meanwhile, all schools in Nilgiri district will remain closed today as well.

Schools will also remain closed in these districts Due to the possibility of heavy rainfall, schools and colleges were closed in Puducherry on Monday. Meanwhile, schools and colleges in Villupuram, Kudalore, Vellore, and Ranipet districts of Tamil Nadu will also remain closed today.