School Holiday: School Breaks Extended in UP, Delhi, and Other States – See How Many Days Schools Will Remain Closed

Schools in Haryana, Delhi, and Punjab remain closed. In Ghaziabad, adjacent to Delhi, all schools up to class 8 have been ordered closed due to the intense cold. However, no such order has been issued in Noida yet. Let’s find out which states have extended school holidays.

School Holidays in Bihar (Bihar School Holiday) Patna’s District Magistrate, Chandrashekhar Singh, issued a notice ordering the closure of all private and government schools (including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres) up to class 8 until 11 January. The timings for classes 9 to 12 have been altered.

Classes from 9th to 12th will run from 9 am to 3:30 pm. Not only Patna, but schools in many other districts of Bihar will also remain closed until 11 January. These include Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Siwan, Munger, Sheikhpura, Saran, Bettiah, and several others.

School Closures in Uttar Pradesh (UP School Holiday) A severe cold wave is sweeping across most parts of Uttar Pradesh. Schools in most cities, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Noida, Agra, Mathura, and Varanasi, have been ordered closed. According to an alert issued by the IMD, a cold wave is expected to continue in UP in the coming days.