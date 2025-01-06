scriptSchool Holiday: School Breaks Extended in UP, Delhi, and Other States – See How Many Days Schools Will Remain Closed | School Holiday: School Breaks Extended in UP, Delhi, and Other States – See How Many Days Schools Will Remain Closed | Latest News | Patrika News
School Holiday Extension Amidst Dense Fog and Cold Wave: A cold wave accompanied by dense fog has swept across several states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. In response to these severe weather conditions, many states have extended school holidays.

School Holiday: Much of northern India is currently in the grip of a cold wave. Dense fog, along with cold winds, has enveloped several states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh. In response, many states have extended school holidays. Many schools were scheduled to reopen on 6 January 2025, but the holidays have been extended due to the severity of the cold.
Schools in Haryana, Delhi, and Punjab remain closed. In Ghaziabad, adjacent to Delhi, all schools up to class 8 have been ordered closed due to the intense cold. However, no such order has been issued in Noida yet. Let’s find out which states have extended school holidays.

School Holidays in Bihar (Bihar School Holiday)

Patna’s District Magistrate, Chandrashekhar Singh, issued a notice ordering the closure of all private and government schools (including pre-schools and Anganwadi centres) up to class 8 until 11 January. The timings for classes 9 to 12 have been altered.
Classes from 9th to 12th will run from 9 am to 3:30 pm. Not only Patna, but schools in many other districts of Bihar will also remain closed until 11 January. These include Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Siwan, Munger, Sheikhpura, Saran, Bettiah, and several others.

School Closures in Uttar Pradesh (UP School Holiday)

A severe cold wave is sweeping across most parts of Uttar Pradesh. Schools in most cities, including Lucknow, Kanpur, Noida, Agra, Mathura, and Varanasi, have been ordered closed. According to an alert issued by the IMD, a cold wave is expected to continue in UP in the coming days.

Holiday Cheer in Rajasthan (Rajasthan School Holiday)

Schools in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan have been declared closed until 9 January. Considering the extreme cold and cold wave, District Collector Dr Amit Yadav has ordered the extension of holidays for all schools up to class 8 until 9 January. However, the closure applies only to students; teachers are not on holiday. Meanwhile, in Ajmer (Ajmer School Closed), the District Collector has declared a local holiday on 7 January due to the Urs fair.

