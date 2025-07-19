SSC 2025 Mock Test Link Activated: Online Preparation Now Possible

There are some important instructions regarding the mock test provided by the SSC that candidates need to pay attention to. For example, this mock test is only provided for practice purposes. The pattern and questions of the mock test may differ from the actual exam. The questions asked are only examples. The probability of these appearing in the actual exam is negligible. The main objective of the mock test is to familiarise candidates with the interface and procedures of the computer-based exam beforehand. Therefore, candidates are advised to take this practice seriously but not consider it as the standard for the actual exam.