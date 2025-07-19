19 July 2025,

Saturday

SSC 2025 Mock Test Link Activated: Online Preparation Now Possible

Here are some important instructions regarding the mock tests provided by SSC, which candidates must note.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 19, 2025

SSC Mock Test Link 2025
SSC Mock Test Link 2025(Image-Freepik)

SSC Mock Test Link 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a mock test link for the Computer Based Test (CBT) on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can use this link to practice online before the exam. This mock test has been specifically introduced to familiarise candidates with the CBT exam pattern and interface. Students appearing for the SSC exam can now practice the online computer-based test.

Important Information Regarding the Mock Test

There are some important instructions regarding the mock test provided by the SSC that candidates need to pay attention to. For example, this mock test is only provided for practice purposes. The pattern and questions of the mock test may differ from the actual exam. The questions asked are only examples. The probability of these appearing in the actual exam is negligible. The main objective of the mock test is to familiarise candidates with the interface and procedures of the computer-based exam beforehand. Therefore, candidates are advised to take this practice seriously but not consider it as the standard for the actual exam.

Key Dates for SSC Exams 2025-26

The SSC has released the list of upcoming exams. Below are the dates for some key exams.

Selection Post Examination (Phase-XIII)– 24 July to 4 August 2025
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination– 6 August to 11 August 2025
Combined Hindi Translator Examination (JHT)– 12 August 2025
Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL)– 13 August to 30 August 2025

Last Date for Fee Submission Today

The last date for submitting the application fee for the SSC CHSL 2025 exam is today, 19 July 2025. Candidates who have not yet paid the fee should do so without delay. In addition, the commission will open a correction window from 23 July 2025. During this time, candidates will be able to make necessary changes to their forms.

