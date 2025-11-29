SSC Announces Recruitment Drive for 7,948 Posts, a Big Opportunity for 10th Pass Candidates

SSC Vacancy 2025: Good news for youth preparing for government jobs. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative list of vacancies for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havildar (CBIC & CBN) Recruitment Examination-2025. According to the notification issued by the commission, a total of 7948 posts will be filled this time. The commission has uploaded the complete details of these posts region-wise, state-wise, and category-wise on its official website so that candidates can strategise their preparation before the examination.