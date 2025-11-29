Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Imran Khan

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

SSC Announces Recruitment Drive for 7,948 Posts, a Big Opportunity for 10th Pass Candidates

Good news for the youth preparing for government jobs! SSC has announced a bumper recruitment for 7,948 posts of MTS and Havildar. Know how many seats are there in your state and category.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 29, 2025

SSC Vacancy 2025

SSC Vacancy 2025 (Image: Freepik)

SSC Vacancy 2025: Good news for youth preparing for government jobs. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative list of vacancies for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havildar (CBIC & CBN) Recruitment Examination-2025. According to the notification issued by the commission, a total of 7948 posts will be filled this time. The commission has uploaded the complete details of these posts region-wise, state-wise, and category-wise on its official website so that candidates can strategise their preparation before the examination.

How Many Vacancies for Which Post?

The 7,948 vacancies released this year have been divided into three main categories.

  • MTS (18-25 years age group): 6,078 posts
  • MTS (18-27 years age group): 732 posts
  • Havildar (CBIC & CBN): 1,138 posts

How Many Opportunities for Which Category?

Looking at the reservation, the maximum number of seats are for the unreserved category.

  • Unreserved (UR): 3,679
  • Other Backward Classes (OBC): 1,973
  • Scheduled Castes (SC): 859
  • Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 816
  • Scheduled Tribes (ST): 621 (Additionally, 731 posts are reserved for ex-servicemen and 310 posts for persons with disabilities.)

Maximum opportunities for Delhi residents. Looking at the region-wise data, the Northern Region has bumper recruitments. Delhi alone has 1,961 posts available, which is a big opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs.

  • Western Region (WR): 732 posts have been announced in Maharashtra.
  • Eastern Region (ER): Recruitment will be done for 542 posts in West Bengal.
  • Southern Region (SR): There are also a good number of vacancies in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.

Where Will the Havildar Posts Be Filled?

A total of 1,138 Havildar posts will be filled in various GST and Customs Commissionerates (CBIC & CBN) across the country. Prominent cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Vadodara, and Goa are included.

Note: Vacancies are Tentative. The SSC has clarified that these vacancies are currently tentative. The number of posts may decrease or increase in the future based on updates from the respective departments. Candidates are advised to download the PDF from the official website of the commission and check the seats according to their category.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

29 Nov 2025 10:01 am

English News / Education News / SSC Announces Recruitment Drive for 7,948 Posts, a Big Opportunity for 10th Pass Candidates

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Government Jobs: After Health Department, Cooperative Department Announces Huge Vacancies

MP Government Job Alert
Education News

Rajasthan: Degrees will be available even after 10 years, this university has given a chance for online application

Udaipur Mohanlal Sukhadia University
Udaipur

NEET Scam: Mastermind of 100 Crore Admission Racket, Who Travelled to 110 Countries, Arrested

Global jet-set scam kingpin ran ₹100-crore NEET racket with shocking luxury (फोटो सोर्स : Police Whatsapp News Group )
National News

Rajasthan Youth’s Army Recruitment Dreams Get a Boost as 1 Lakh Agniveers to be Recruited Annually

Agniveer Bharti
Education News

Rajasthan schools to have 12 days off in December, including winter break and educational conference holidays

Holiday
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.