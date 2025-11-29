SSC Announces Recruitment Drive for 7,948 Posts, a Big Opportunity for 10th Pass Candidates

SSC Vacancy 2025 (Image: Freepik)
SSC Vacancy 2025: Good news for youth preparing for government jobs. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative list of vacancies for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havildar (CBIC & CBN) Recruitment Examination-2025. According to the notification issued by the commission, a total of 7948 posts will be filled this time. The commission has uploaded the complete details of these posts region-wise, state-wise, and category-wise on its official website so that candidates can strategise their preparation before the examination.
The 7,948 vacancies released this year have been divided into three main categories.
Looking at the reservation, the maximum number of seats are for the unreserved category.
Maximum opportunities for Delhi residents. Looking at the region-wise data, the Northern Region has bumper recruitments. Delhi alone has 1,961 posts available, which is a big opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs.
A total of 1,138 Havildar posts will be filled in various GST and Customs Commissionerates (CBIC & CBN) across the country. Prominent cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Kolkata, Vadodara, and Goa are included.
Note: Vacancies are Tentative. The SSC has clarified that these vacancies are currently tentative. The number of posts may decrease or increase in the future based on updates from the respective departments. Candidates are advised to download the PDF from the official website of the commission and check the seats according to their category.
