SSC CGL Re-exam to be held on this date, know the details

SSC CGL Exam: An important update has been released regarding the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination. The SSC has announced the re-examination date for the CGL Examination 2025. According to the official notice, this re-examination will be conducted on October 14, 2025. The re-examination is only for those candidates whose examination was affected by the fire incident in Mumbai on September 26. The commission provided this information on its website, ssc.gov.in. A total of 14,582 vacancies will be filled through the SSC CGL 2025 recruitment. Approximately 28 lakh candidates had applied for the examination, out of which about 13.5 lakh candidates appeared. The examination was conducted over 15 days across 255 centres in 126 cities and was completed in 45 shifts.