SSC CGL Re-exam to be held on this date, know the details

The Commission received a total of 18,920 complaints on the Candidate Feedback Portal. Of these, complaints related to technical glitches were investigated through digital records. Following this, arrangements were made for a re-examination for the affected candidates.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 28, 2025

SSC CGL Exam

SSC CGL Exam (Image-Freepik)

SSC CGL Exam: An important update has been released regarding the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination. The SSC has announced the re-examination date for the CGL Examination 2025. According to the official notice, this re-examination will be conducted on October 14, 2025. The re-examination is only for those candidates whose examination was affected by the fire incident in Mumbai on September 26. The commission provided this information on its website, ssc.gov.in. A total of 14,582 vacancies will be filled through the SSC CGL 2025 recruitment. Approximately 28 lakh candidates had applied for the examination, out of which about 13.5 lakh candidates appeared. The examination was conducted over 15 days across 255 centres in 126 cities and was completed in 45 shifts.

Action Taken on Complaints

The commission received a total of 18,920 complaints on the Candidate Feedback Portal. Among these, complaints related to technical glitches were investigated using digital records. Following this, arrangements for a re-examination were made for the affected candidates. Additionally, requests from some candidates for changes in examination dates were also accepted.

Answer Key and Objection Process

SSC has clarified that the provisional answer key will be released on October 15, 2025. Candidates can raise objections if they wish. A fee of Rs 100 per question will be charged for this. Objections will only be accepted in online mode. The final answer key and results will be released after addressing all objections.

How to Check SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key

  • First, visit the official website ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on the “SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key” link on the homepage of the website.
  • On the new page, enter your login details and submit.
  • The answer key will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save it securely.

English News / Education News / SSC CGL Re-exam to be held on this date, know the details

