SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Cards: Release Date and Download Process

Where to Check the City Intimation Slip (SSC CGL Tier 2 City Intimation)
Candidates appearing for the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam can check their city intimation slip using the official website: ssc.gov.in
Details Included in the Admit Card (SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card)
- Candidate’s Name
- Roll Number
- Exam Centre Address
- Candidate’s Photograph
- Exam Date and Time
- Instructions
How to Check the Admit Card (SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Download)
After the release of the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam admit card, you can check it using the process outlined below:
- First, visit the official website.
- On the home page, click the SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card link.
- Enter your login credentials here.
- Your admit card will appear on your screen.
- Download and print it.
Total 17,727 Vacancies
A total of 17,727 vacancies for Group B and C posts have been announced under the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam. The SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 results were declared on 3 December, followed by the release of the scorecards on 17 December.