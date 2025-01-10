SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Cards: Release Date and Download Process

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card: The admit cards for the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam will be released on this date.

New Delhi•Jan 10, 2025 / 09:11 am• Patrika Desk

SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card: Students awaiting the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) CGL Tier 2 exam admit cards can rejoice! The commission has announced that the admit cards will be released on 14 January. The city intimation slip has already been released. Students appearing for the exam can use the city slip to find out their exam city.

Where to Check the City Intimation Slip (SSC CGL Tier 2 City Intimation) Candidates appearing for the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam can check their city intimation slip using the official website: ssc.gov.in Details Included in the Admit Card (SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card) Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Exam Centre Address

Candidate’s Photograph

Exam Date and Time

How to Check the Admit Card (SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card Download) After the release of the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam admit card, you can check it using the process outlined below: First, visit the official website.

On the home page, click the SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card link.

Enter your login credentials here.

Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Total 17,727 Vacancies A total of 17,727 vacancies for Group B and C posts have been announced under the SSC CGL Tier 2 exam. The SSC CGL 2024 Tier 1 results were declared on 3 December, followed by the release of the scorecards on 17 December.