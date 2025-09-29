Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Teacher Vacancy: Over 13,000 Primary Teachers to be Recruited in this State, Know Details

According to information provided by the government, only those candidates will be able to apply who have passed the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET) or have achieved equivalent qualifications.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

Teacher Vacancy

Teacher Vacancy: Big news has emerged for candidates awaiting teacher recruitment. The West Bengal government has announced that new teachers will be appointed to 13,421 posts. State Education Minister Bratya Basu, while providing information in this regard, stated on the social media platform X that this recruitment process is being initiated at the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He clarified that the detailed notification, including complete information from application to selection process, will be released immediately after Durga Puja.

WB TET Pass is Mandatory

According to the information provided by the government, only those candidates who have passed the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET) or possess equivalent qualifications will be eligible to apply. Appointments to these posts will be made in primary and upper primary schools to address the long-standing shortage of teachers. This recruitment has been in demand in the state for a long time, and this decision will now prove to be a relief for the candidates.

Teacher Vacancy: Previous Recruitment

It is noteworthy that previously, the West Bengal School Service Commission had conducted a large-scale recruitment process for teachers from classes 9th to 12th. At that time, applications were invited for a total of 35,726 posts. In this recruitment, a B.Ed degree along with graduation was made mandatory for candidates. The maximum age limit was set at 40 years, while age relaxation was also provided to reserved categories. The application process for that recruitment continued until July 21, and a large number of candidates participated in it.

Teacher Vacancy: Process to be Completed Online

The new recruitment process will also be completed through online means. While applying, candidates will have to fill in their preferences for the District Primary School Council (DPSC) or Primary School Council (PSC). Detailed information and application-related dates will soon be made available on the official website of the board.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

29 Sept 2025 09:58 am

English News / Education News / Teacher Vacancy: Over 13,000 Primary Teachers to be Recruited in this State, Know Details

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

UP Schools to Remain Closed on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

UP School Closed News
Education News

AIIMS Gorakhpur Announces Recruitment Drive

AIIMS Gorakhpur vacancy
Education News

UNIRAJ Result: Rajasthan University Releases Results for BSc, BEd, BA, and More Courses; Check Directly Via This Link

UNIRAJ Result
Education News

NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 to Begin Tomorrow, These Documents Will Be Required

NEET UG Counselling 2025
Education News

SSC CGL Re-exam to be held on this date, know the details

SSC CGL Exam
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.