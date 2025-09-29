Teacher Vacancy: Over 13,000 Primary Teachers to be Recruited in this State, Know Details

Teacher Vacancy: Big news has emerged for candidates awaiting teacher recruitment. The West Bengal government has announced that new teachers will be appointed to 13,421 posts. State Education Minister Bratya Basu, while providing information in this regard, stated on the social media platform X that this recruitment process is being initiated at the direction of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He clarified that the detailed notification, including complete information from application to selection process, will be released immediately after Durga Puja.
According to the information provided by the government, only those candidates who have passed the West Bengal Teacher Eligibility Test (WB TET) or possess equivalent qualifications will be eligible to apply. Appointments to these posts will be made in primary and upper primary schools to address the long-standing shortage of teachers. This recruitment has been in demand in the state for a long time, and this decision will now prove to be a relief for the candidates.
It is noteworthy that previously, the West Bengal School Service Commission had conducted a large-scale recruitment process for teachers from classes 9th to 12th. At that time, applications were invited for a total of 35,726 posts. In this recruitment, a B.Ed degree along with graduation was made mandatory for candidates. The maximum age limit was set at 40 years, while age relaxation was also provided to reserved categories. The application process for that recruitment continued until July 21, and a large number of candidates participated in it.
The new recruitment process will also be completed through online means. While applying, candidates will have to fill in their preferences for the District Primary School Council (DPSC) or Primary School Council (PSC). Detailed information and application-related dates will soon be made available on the official website of the board.
