Rajasthan: Gross Negligence Found in 10th Board Exam Paper Check

Rajasthan News: A big irregularity has surfaced in the checking of 10th Science board exam copies in Rajasthan. The students’ copies were not checked properly. Here’s the whole matter-

New DelhiOct 30, 2024 / 02:11 pm

Rajasthan News
Rajasthan News: A shocking irregularity has surfaced in the results of the 10th Science Board exam conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

Actually, in the 10th Science Board exam conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), a case has come to light where a student did not get full marks despite writing their copy well. The truth came to light when the meritorious students started doubting themselves after getting fewer marks than expected. To clear their doubts, the student applied to the board for re-evaluation of their copy. The facts that emerged after the investigation have not only shocked the student and their parents but the entire education sector.

Board Takes Action (Rajasthan Board Exam)

In Rajasthan, three students from Baran district had complained to the board about their answer sheets. When the board downloaded their answer sheets, they found that they had not been checked at all. The board immediately took action and ordered a re-evaluation of the three copies. After re-evaluation, it was found that none of the three copies had been evaluated, affecting the meritorious students.

840 Copies Under Doubt (Rajasthan Board Exam)

It is worth noting that the student got 58 marks, but many of their answers were correct. The examiner had informed the board in writing that they had completed the evaluation of the answer sheets without checking them. It is notable that the examiner was assigned the task of evaluating 840 Science copies. This raises doubts about the evaluation of other answer sheets as well.
According to reports, Nimisha Rani, a senior science teacher at Mahatma Gandhi Rajkiya Vidyalaya, Bhagwan Ganj, Ajmer, has been suspended with immediate effect.

