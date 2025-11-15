Territorial Army Recruitment 2025: Recruitment Rally Begins Today, Know All Important Dates

Territorial Army Recruitment (Image-Official)
Recruitment rallies for a large number of vacancies in the Territorial Army (TA) have commenced across several states from today, November 15, 2025. These rallies will be held at designated dates and locations for different zones. In the first phase, candidates will undergo physical efficiency tests and medical examinations. Subsequently, selected candidates will be called for the second phase, a written examination.
Zone 1: Delhi and Haryana
Post: Soldier GD
Total Vacancies: 716
Age Limit: 18–42 years
Educational Qualification: Minimum 10th pass with 45% marks.
Zone 1 Rally Schedule (November 28 – December 10, 2025)
November 28: Rohtak, Kurukshetra
November 29: Jhajjar, Palwal, Nuh
December 01: Sonipat, Ambala
December 02: Gurugram, Rewari
December 03: Bhiwani, Yamunanagar
December 04: Charkhi Dadri, Sirsa
December 05: Hisar, Fatehabad
December 06: Jind, Karnal
December 08: Mahendragarh, Kaithal
December 09: Panipat, Faridabad
December 10: NCT Delhi
Zone 2: Central Command (Recruitment for Units)
Details of Posts
Soldier (GD) - 752 posts
Soldier (Surveyor) - 06
Soldier (Rig) - 07
Special Posts - Chef, Artisan, Health Treacher, Tailor, Housekeeper, etc.
Total vacancies in various categories: Numerous
Selected candidates will be posted in any TA unit of the Central Command.
Zone 2 Rally Locations and Organising Units
Sophipur Long Range, Meerut Cantt (UP)
153 Infantry Battalion (TA) Dogra
Mahar Regiment Centre, Sagar (MP)
108 Infantry Battalion (TA) Mahar
Roggedunga, Berhampur (Ganjam, Odisha)
120 Infantry Battalion (TA) Bihar
Headquarters Kosa, Naya Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
155 Infantry Battalion (TA) J&K Rif
Units for which recruitment is being conducted:
108, 111, 114, 120, 151, 153, 155 (TA Units)
Written Examination
The second phase will be a written examination.
Date to be announced later.
Negative marking will be applicable in the written examination.
(Original + 2 sets of verified copies)
Candidates must bring the following documents:
Domicile Certificate
Character Certificate (Signed by Sarpanch/SHO/School Principal)
Caste Certificate
Passport Size Photographs (20 colour photographs—computer prints not accepted)
All original mark sheets for educational qualifications
Photocopies of Aadhaar Card and PAN Card
Unmarried/Married Certificate (issued by designated authorities)
The Territorial Army (TA) is a medium for Indian citizens to serve the nation while continuing their regular jobs or professions. It is a voluntary force, where selected individuals receive periodic training and are called for duty when required. It is considered the second line of defence for the regular army. Established in 1948, the TA played a significant role in the 1962, 1965, 1971, and 1999 Kargil wars. This force also actively contributes during natural disasters and national emergencies.
It does not offer permanent employment like a regular job; rather, service is a voluntary responsibility.
