Territorial Army Recruitment 2025: Recruitment Rally Begins Today, Know All Important Dates

The Territorial Army (TA) is a medium for Indian citizens to serve the nation while continuing their regular jobs or professions. It is a voluntary force, where selected individuals receive periodic training and are called for duty when required. It is considered the second line of defence for the regular army. Established in 1948, the TA played a significant role in the 1962, 1965, 1971, and 1999 Kargil wars. This force also actively contributes during natural disasters and national emergencies.

It does not offer permanent employment like a regular job; rather, service is a voluntary responsibility.