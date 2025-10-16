Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Territorial Army Recruitment 2025: Vacancies announced for various posts, know essential eligibility and selection process

After the first phase, successful candidates will have to appear for a written examination. The date of the written examination and other details will be released later. Negative marking will also be applicable in this examination.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 16, 2025

Territorial Army Recruitment 2025

Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 (Symbolic Image-Freepik)

Territorial Army Recruitment 2025: Recruitment has been announced for various posts in the Territorial Army. A large number of vacancies have been declared in the Territorial Army (Pradeshik Sena – TA). Recruitment rallies will be organised for this across various zones nationwide. The first phase, which includes physical fitness and medical tests, will run from November 15, 2025, to December 14, 2025. This phase is scheduled for eligible candidates from Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, recruitment rallies for the states of Delhi and Haryana will be held between November 28 and December 10, 2025. Additionally, the recruitment process for candidates from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Goa, and the Union Territories of Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry will take place from November 15 to December 1.

Recruitment for These Posts

Through this recruitment, selection will be made for various posts including Soldier (General Duty), Soldier (Survey), Soldier (Rig), Soldier (Chef Special), Soldier (Cook Service), Soldier (Rally), Soldier (Campfire Battalion), Soldier (Artisan Wood), Soldier (Health Treasure), Soldier (Tailor), Soldier (House Crier), and Soldier (Mess). Candidates selected from any recruitment location may be posted in any Territorial Army unit falling under Central Command (Zone-2). Candidates participating in the recruitment must bring all their original documents with them.

Selection Process

After the first phase, successful candidates will have to appear for a written examination. The date and other details of the written examination will be released later. Negative marking will also be applicable in this examination. No application fee will be charged for applying.

What is the Territorial Army?

The objective of the Territorial Army is to provide citizens with an opportunity for military service, enabling them to play their role in the country's security system. It is a voluntary organisation, by joining which an individual can serve the nation alongside their profession or business. This recruitment does not offer permanent employment but provides an opportunity for limited-term service. By joining the Territorial Army, an individual receives military training while living a normal life, so that their services can be utilised in the national interest during any emergency situation.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

16 Oct 2025 12:09 pm

English News / Education News / Territorial Army Recruitment 2025: Vacancies announced for various posts, know essential eligibility and selection process

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

History of Sunday Holiday: Why is Sunday the only holiday in schools?

Sunday Ki Chutti Kyon Hoti Hai
Education News

ICAR UG Counselling 2025 Registration Begins for Agriculture Courses: Apply by This Date

ICAR UG Counselling 2025 Registration
Education News

IIT Kanpur Launches Online MTech, MSc, and PG Diploma Courses for Remote Learning

Education News

NEET UG Counselling Round 3 Schedule Revised: Choice Filling Extended, Know Details

NEET UG 2025
Education News

IIT Madras Offers Free Entrepreneurship Courses with Certificates for School and College Students

IIT Madras
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.