Territorial Army Recruitment 2025: Vacancies announced for various posts, know essential eligibility and selection process

Territorial Army Recruitment 2025: Recruitment has been announced for various posts in the Territorial Army. A large number of vacancies have been declared in the Territorial Army (Pradeshik Sena – TA). Recruitment rallies will be organised for this across various zones nationwide. The first phase, which includes physical fitness and medical tests, will run from November 15, 2025, to December 14, 2025. This phase is scheduled for eligible candidates from Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, recruitment rallies for the states of Delhi and Haryana will be held between November 28 and December 10, 2025. Additionally, the recruitment process for candidates from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Goa, and the Union Territories of Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry will take place from November 15 to December 1.