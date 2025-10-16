Territorial Army Recruitment 2025: Vacancies announced for various posts, know essential eligibility and selection process

Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 (Symbolic Image-Freepik)
Territorial Army Recruitment 2025: Recruitment has been announced for various posts in the Territorial Army. A large number of vacancies have been declared in the Territorial Army (Pradeshik Sena – TA). Recruitment rallies will be organised for this across various zones nationwide. The first phase, which includes physical fitness and medical tests, will run from November 15, 2025, to December 14, 2025. This phase is scheduled for eligible candidates from Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, recruitment rallies for the states of Delhi and Haryana will be held between November 28 and December 10, 2025. Additionally, the recruitment process for candidates from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Goa, and the Union Territories of Dadar Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshadweep, and Puducherry will take place from November 15 to December 1.
Through this recruitment, selection will be made for various posts including Soldier (General Duty), Soldier (Survey), Soldier (Rig), Soldier (Chef Special), Soldier (Cook Service), Soldier (Rally), Soldier (Campfire Battalion), Soldier (Artisan Wood), Soldier (Health Treasure), Soldier (Tailor), Soldier (House Crier), and Soldier (Mess). Candidates selected from any recruitment location may be posted in any Territorial Army unit falling under Central Command (Zone-2). Candidates participating in the recruitment must bring all their original documents with them.
After the first phase, successful candidates will have to appear for a written examination. The date and other details of the written examination will be released later. Negative marking will also be applicable in this examination. No application fee will be charged for applying.
The objective of the Territorial Army is to provide citizens with an opportunity for military service, enabling them to play their role in the country's security system. It is a voluntary organisation, by joining which an individual can serve the nation alongside their profession or business. This recruitment does not offer permanent employment but provides an opportunity for limited-term service. By joining the Territorial Army, an individual receives military training while living a normal life, so that their services can be utilised in the national interest during any emergency situation.
