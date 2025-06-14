scriptThousands of Rajasthan Students' Hopes Dashed as RPSC Releases RAS Mains Admit Cards | Latest News | Patrika News
Thousands of Rajasthan Students' Hopes Dashed as RPSC Releases RAS Mains Admit Cards

RPSC has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Mains Examination 2025.

Jun 14, 2025 / 03:44 pm

Patrika Desk

RPSC

राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग (फाइल फोटो)

RAS Mains Admit Card 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit cards for the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Mains Examination 2025. The examination is scheduled for 17 and 18 June 2025, as per the previously announced schedule. The release of the admit cards has been met with disappointment from aspirants who have been protesting for the past 10 days, demanding the postponement of the examination.
This decision by the RPSC has made it clear that the examination will be held as scheduled, dealing a significant blow to the hopes of the aspirants.

RPSC Remains Firm Despite Protests

For the past 10 days, RAS aspirants have been staging a sit-in protest at the Rajasthan University gate. Their demands included a re-release of the results for the RAS 2023 preliminary examination and sufficient time to prepare for the main examination. Some aspirants also protested outside Minister Kirodi Lal Meena’s residence on Saturday. Several MLAs also wrote to the RPSC requesting the postponement of the examination. During the protest, five aspirants fell ill.
However, the RPSC, disregarding these demands, has released the admit cards, virtually eliminating the possibility of postponement. Nevertheless, some aspirants are still holding out hope for a last-minute decision.

Key Demands of the Aspirants

Aspirants argue that the final results of RAS 2023 have not yet been declared because the interview process is still underway. This means many aspirants awaiting the results of last year’s recruitment are also appearing for this year’s main examination. They argue that if an aspirant is selected in both examinations, it will result in a loss of seats for other aspirants.
The aspirants also demanded that the RPSC release an annual examination calendar, similar to the UPSC, to provide clarity regarding future examinations. They also want the main examination to be postponed by at least three months to allow sufficient preparation time.
Aspirants alleged that the recent ‘Operation Sindoor’ led to the cancellation of leave for government and military personnel, affecting their exam preparation. They claim that due to insufficient preparation time, they are not fully prepared. Despite this, the RPSC has not changed the examination dates.

What Options Remain for the Aspirants?

With the release of the admit cards, aspirants have no option but to intensify their exam preparation. The RPSC has made it clear that the examination will be held on 17 and 18 June. Aspirants are advised to focus on strengthening their preparation instead of continuing the protests.

Thousands of Rajasthan Students' Hopes Dashed as RPSC Releases RAS Mains Admit Cards

