Three Major Exams Scheduled for January 2025

Exams in January 2025: The new year will begin with a flurry of examinations. Several important exams, including the UGC NET and JEE Main, are scheduled for January.

The UGC NET December 2024 exam will commence on 3 January 2025, with the final paper scheduled for 16 January 2025. Previously, the exam dates were set from 1 January 2025 to 19 January 2025. The UGC NET exam will be conducted for a total of 85 subjects. Admit cards have already been released and can be downloaded from the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Another major exam in 2025 is the JEE Main. To gain admission to the country’s top engineering colleges after the 12th standard, students must pass the IIT JEE exam. The IIT JEE exam is conducted in two phases: JEE Main and JEE Advanced. The JEE Main exam will be held at the end of January, running from 22 January to 31 January. Admit cards will be released four days before the exam, and city slips will be released ten months prior.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the CGL Tier 2 exam on 18, 19, and 20 January 2025. This exam will fill a total of 17,727 Group B and C positions. This is one of the major exams scheduled for January. For more information, candidates should visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in. Note that only candidates who participated in the Tier 1 exam are eligible for the Tier 2 exam.

