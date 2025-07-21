UP Home Guard Recruitment: Required Documents and Eligibility Criteria

Youth in Uttar Pradesh preparing for government jobs are awaiting a major recruitment drive. The state government is planning to soon commence the recruitment process for thousands of Home Guard positions. According to various media reports, the government has already approved this recruitment, and departmental preparations are almost complete. Although the UP Home Guard department has not yet officially released a notification, it is expected that the notification for the recruitment process will be released soon.
Although the official notification is yet to be released, considering the conditions of the Home Guard recruitment in previous years, it is believed that the applicant must have at least passed the 10th standard. For some specific positions, candidates with a 12th pass or NCC certificate may be given preference. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age of candidates may be set at 18 years and the maximum age at 45 years. However, as per government rules, SC, ST, OBC, and other reserved categories are likely to be given age relaxation.
Passport size photograph (recent and clear)
Scanned signature
Aadhaar card or other valid identity card
10th/12th mark sheet or certificate
Caste certificate (if applicable)
Residential certificate (only for UP residents)
Category certificate (OBC/SC/ST/EWS, if applicable)
Medical fitness certificate
NCC certificate (bonus points may be awarded if available)
An EWS (Economically Weaker Section) certificate may be required to apply for this recruitment. If the government introduces reservation for EWS category candidates, an updated certificate will have to be submitted during the application process. In many states, the EWS certificate needs to be updated every year.