UP Home Guard Recruitment: Required Documents and Eligibility Criteria

Although the official notification is yet to be released, considering the conditions of the Home Guard recruitment in previous years, it is believed that the applicant must have at least passed the 10th standard. For some specific positions, candidates with a 12th pass or NCC certificate may be given preference. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age of candidates may be set at 18 years and the maximum age at 45 years. However, as per government rules, SC, ST, OBC, and other reserved categories are likely to be given age relaxation.