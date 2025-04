UPSC CSE 2024 Result Announced: Top 5 Rank Holders Revealed

•Apr 22, 2025 / 04:01 pm• Patrika Desk

UPSC CSE Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results for the 2024 Civil Services Examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Shakti Dubey has topped the UPSC CSE 2024 exam. Marksheets will be released approximately 15 days after the announcement of the results.

Top Five Candidates Shakti Dubey- 0240782

Harshita Goyal- 0101571

Dongre Archit Parag- 0867282

Shah Margi Chirag- 0108110

Aakash Garg- 0833621 Recruitment for 1132 Posts Interviews for the UPSC CSE exam concluded on 17 April. The interview round commenced on 7 January 2025. Candidates who successfully cleared the UPSC CSE Main Exam were called for the interview round. The UPSC will fill 1132 positions under the CSE 2024 recruitment. The UPSC has released the final results today.