10 July 2025,

Thursday

Education News

UPSSSC Exam Results Delayed: Commission Declares 1712 Candidates' Results Invalid

A major controversy has emerged regarding the UPSSSC Auditor and Assistant Accountant recruitment. Read the full story.

Lucknow

Patrika Desk

Jul 10, 2025

UPSSSC Auditor and Assistant Accountant Result 2025
UPSSSC Auditor and Assistant Accountant Result 2025 (Image: Gemini)

UPSSSC Auditor and Assistant Accountant Result 2025: A major controversy has erupted regarding the results of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Auditor and Assistant Accountant recruitment examination 2025. Thousands of aspirants preparing for the exam received a major setback when the commission questioned the examination attendance of 1712 candidates.

This examination was conducted on 5 January 2025 under advertisement number A-5/E-1/2023 to fill a total of 530 posts. However, the commission has now clarified in its latest notification that the attendance of 1712 candidates who participated in the main examination through an alternative preliminary examination has not been officially approved.

What did the commission say?

The commission clarified that the alternative preliminary examination on the basis of which these candidates appeared for the main examination was not authorized or approved by the commission. Therefore, the participation of these candidates in the main examination cannot be formally considered valid. This is why their scores obtained in the main examination have not been included in the final selection process.

No appointments for now

The UPSSSC has also clarified that this result should not be considered the final selection. Until a legal decision is made regarding the eligibility of these 1712 candidates, or a final decision is made by the commission, they will not be considered eligible for appointment.

Wave of anxiety among candidates

Following this decision, a wave of anxiety has swept through the hundreds of candidates who were completely confident about their selection. Now, all of them will have to wait for further legal proceedings or the commission's next announcement.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

10 Jul 2025 05:49 pm

English News / Education News / UPSSSC Exam Results Delayed: Commission Declares 1712 Candidates' Results Invalid
