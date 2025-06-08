scriptVGU Jaipur Job Fair 2025: 1664 Students Placed | Latest News | Patrika News
VGU Jaipur Job Fair 2025: 1664 Students Placed

In Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, the ‘VGU Jaipur Job Fair 2025’ successfully placed 1664 students in national and multinational companies. Over 100 companies participated in the job fair.

Jun 08, 2025 / 07:51 pm

Patrika Desk

Jaipur. A ‘VGU Jaipur Job Fair 2025’ was organised on Sunday, 8 January 2025, jointly by Vivekananda Global University (VGU) and CTPL.io in the capital. This job fair, held at the RIC Mansarovar campus, resulted in employment for 1664 students.
Over 3200 students participated in the fair, with more than 2000 registering online beforehand. Over 1200 more students registered on-site. Significantly, the job fair included students from colleges and universities across the state. Approximately 2000 students from other universities in the state participated in this job fair.

Participation from Companies like TCS and Tech Mahindra

More than 100 national and multinational companies participated in this job fair, including major companies like TCS and Tech Mahindra. Students from diverse fields participated, ranging from engineering and management to law, pharmacy, media, design, hospitality, science, and arts.

Student Selection Process

The VGU Jaipur Job Fair 2025 was fully digital. The process began with candidate registration and included innovative features such as student and company profiling, skills mapping, interviews, scheduling, and real-time tracking. This facilitated efficient screening of candidates for onward transmission to companies for interviews.

1340 On-Spot Offers, 1664 Students Selected in Total

1340 students received offer letters on the spot, with a total of 1664 students selected. Dr. Dheeraj Singh, VGU’s Training and Placement Officer, explained that the fair was completely open to ensure equal opportunities for all students. Meanwhile, VGU’s Pro-Vice Chancellor, D.V.S. Bhagavulu, stated: “Our goal wasn’t just to provide jobs, but to instill in students the confidence to compete on national and global platforms.”

News / Education News / VGU Jaipur Job Fair 2025: 1664 Students Placed

