VGU Jaipur Job Fair 2025: 1664 Students Placed

Over 3200 students participated in the fair, with more than 2000 registering online beforehand. Over 1200 more students registered on-site. Significantly, the job fair included students from colleges and universities across the state. Approximately 2000 students from other universities in the state participated in this job fair.

Participation from Companies like TCS and Tech Mahindra More than 100 national and multinational companies participated in this job fair, including major companies like TCS and Tech Mahindra. Students from diverse fields participated, ranging from engineering and management to law, pharmacy, media, design, hospitality, science, and arts.

Student Selection Process The VGU Jaipur Job Fair 2025 was fully digital. The process began with candidate registration and included innovative features such as student and company profiling, skills mapping, interviews, scheduling, and real-time tracking. This facilitated efficient screening of candidates for onward transmission to companies for interviews.