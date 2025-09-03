WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Released

WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) board has released the seat allotment result for round 1 of WBJEE 2025 counselling on 3 September 2025. Candidates who participated in the counselling can now check their results on the official website, wbjee.nic.in.
After the seat allotment, students must accept their seats. For this, they must pay a seat acceptance fee of ₹5000 online. After accepting the seat, students must complete the document verification process between 3 September and 7 September 2025.
After document verification, candidates must pay the remaining fees online. Following this process, students can download their provisional admission letter. Note that if a student does not attend document verification, their seat will be cancelled, and they will not be included in the upgrade round (EXIT).
For more information and updates, candidates should always visit the official website, wbjee.nic.in.