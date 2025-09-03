Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Released

The results for round 1 seat allotment have been released. Candidates can check their names and allotted colleges via the direct link provided here. Updates regarding seat acceptance and document verification are also available.

Kolkata

Patrika Desk

Sep 03, 2025

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Result
WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Result (Image: Patrika)

WBJEE Counselling 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) board has released the seat allotment result for round 1 of WBJEE 2025 counselling on 3 September 2025. Candidates who participated in the counselling can now check their results on the official website, wbjee.nic.in.

How to Check the WBJEE Counselling 2025 Result?

  • First, visit wbjee.nic.in to view the result.
  • Click on the Round 1 Result link on the homepage.
  • Then log in using your roll number, password, and security pin.
  • After logging in, your result will be displayed on the screen. You can also download and print it.

WBJEE Seat Allotment Result 2025 Link

Seat Acceptance and Fee Process

After the seat allotment, students must accept their seats. For this, they must pay a seat acceptance fee of ₹5000 online. After accepting the seat, students must complete the document verification process between 3 September and 7 September 2025.

Document Verification and Admission Letter

After document verification, candidates must pay the remaining fees online. Following this process, students can download their provisional admission letter. Note that if a student does not attend document verification, their seat will be cancelled, and they will not be included in the upgrade round (EXIT).

For more information and updates, candidates should always visit the official website, wbjee.nic.in.

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

03 Sept 2025 02:15 pm

