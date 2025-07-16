Panchayat Fame Aasif Khan Suffers Heart Attack; Health Update Released

Amazon Prime Video's popular series, Panchayat, is once again in the headlines. A health update has been released regarding Aasif Khan, who played the character of Damaad Ji in the series. Aasif Khan suffered a heart attack on Tuesday, 15 July. A close associate shared this information. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. An update on his health has been released after approximately 36 hours.
Aasif shared a post on his Instagram account. In an emotional note, he stated that his health is improving and advised people not to take life for granted. Sharing a picture from his hospital room, Aasif wrote, “After witnessing all this in the last 36 hours, I realised one thing: life is very short, never take it lightly. Everything can change in an instant. Be grateful for what you have. Remember the people who are most important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift, and we are all fortunate.”
Some reports claimed that Aasif Khan had a heart attack a few days earlier, but Aasif himself has not yet confirmed this. He also provided a health update in another Instagram story and expressed his gratitude to everyone.
Aasif wrote, “I have been facing significant health issues for the past few hours, which led to my hospitalisation. However, I am gradually recovering and feeling better now. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love, concern, and well wishes. Your support means a lot to me. I will be back soon. Until then, keep me in your prayers.” He also included heart and folded hands emojis.