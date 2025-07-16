Panchayat Fame Aasif Khan Suffers Heart Attack; Health Update Released

Aasif shared a post on his Instagram account. In an emotional note, he stated that his health is improving and advised people not to take life for granted. Sharing a picture from his hospital room, Aasif wrote, “After witnessing all this in the last 36 hours, I realised one thing: life is very short, never take it lightly. Everything can change in an instant. Be grateful for what you have. Remember the people who are most important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift, and we are all fortunate.”