16 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Panchayat Fame Aasif Khan Suffers Heart Attack; Health Update Released

Aasif Khan, known for his role in the popular web series 'Panchayat,' suffered a heart attack on Tuesday. He was immediately admitted to the hospital.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 16, 2025

Panchayat Fame Aasif Khan health update
Aasif Khan (Image Source: Actor's Instagram)

Amazon Prime Video's popular series, Panchayat, is once again in the headlines. A health update has been released regarding Aasif Khan, who played the character of Damaad Ji in the series. Aasif Khan suffered a heart attack on Tuesday, 15 July. A close associate shared this information. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. An update on his health has been released after approximately 36 hours.

Aasif Shares His Condition After Heart Attack

Aasif shared a post on his Instagram account. In an emotional note, he stated that his health is improving and advised people not to take life for granted. Sharing a picture from his hospital room, Aasif wrote, “After witnessing all this in the last 36 hours, I realised one thing: life is very short, never take it lightly. Everything can change in an instant. Be grateful for what you have. Remember the people who are most important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift, and we are all fortunate.”

Aasif Expresses Gratitude

Some reports claimed that Aasif Khan had a heart attack a few days earlier, but Aasif himself has not yet confirmed this. He also provided a health update in another Instagram story and expressed his gratitude to everyone.

Aasif Addresses Health Issues

Aasif wrote, “I have been facing significant health issues for the past few hours, which led to my hospitalisation. However, I am gradually recovering and feeling better now. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the love, concern, and well wishes. Your support means a lot to me. I will be back soon. Until then, keep me in your prayers.” He also included heart and folded hands emojis.

Share the news:

Published on:

16 Jul 2025 01:27 pm

English News / Entertainment / Panchayat Fame Aasif Khan Suffers Heart Attack; Health Update Released
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.