Big B's Sharp Reply to Ageist Comment

Amitabh Bachchan frequently connects with his fans and often shares his thoughts. However, when he gives a sharp retort, everyone is surprised. This time was no different.

•Jun 10, 2025 / 01:55 pm• Patrika Desk

Amitabh Bachchan Trollers questioned about his age

Amitabh Bachchan Tweet: Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is once again in the headlines. The actor responded to a fan’s question on Twitter, which has gone viral. Amitabh Bachchan faces trolls every day. Users have been seen calling him by actress Rekha’s name or referring to him as the husband of an angry wife, but Big B rarely responds. This time, when Amitabh Bachchan was trolled about his age, he couldn’t hold back and gave them a fitting reply.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Tweet Amitabh Bachchan often responds to fan posts on X, mostly late at night. A user commented, “Why are you awake in the dark nights, Shahenshah? Go to sleep now, you’re old”. In response, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “One day, you too will grow old… God willing”. The responses didn’t stop there. Another user wrote, “Go to sleep on time, otherwise even a long life won’t last.” Big B replied, “Thank you for discussing my death. God’s grace.” Amitabh Bachchan’s Sharp Reply Amitabh Bachchan’s responses are creating a sensation on social media. No one expected Amitabh Bachchan to respond in such a way, one by one. But his replies have silenced everyone. Amitabh Bachchan was also heavily trolled recently for his son Abhishek Bachchan’s new film, Housefull 5, but he remained silent then. However, when his age was questioned, he gave a brilliant response. Amitabh Bachchan’s responses are creating a sensation on social media. No one expected Amitabh Bachchan to respond in such a way, one by one. But his replies have silenced everyone. Amitabh Bachchan was also heavily trolled recently for his son Abhishek Bachchan’s new film, Housefull 5, but he remained silent then. However, when his age was questioned, he gave a brilliant response.