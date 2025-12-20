Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders’, How is this 2 hour 15 minute film?

Image: Instagram
Raat Akeli Hai- The Bansal Murders Movie Review: Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 'Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders' has arrived on OTT. The film unravels a sensational murder in a wealthy family and its associated layers. Notably, while it is a sequel to the 2020 hit film 'Raat Akeli Hai', it has been made in such a way that watching the first film is not necessary. The question now is, is this 2 hours and 15 minutes worth your time, or will it be a waste? Read the full review to find out.
The film's story revolves around the 'Bansal family', a wealthy and renowned family. However, one night, several murders suddenly occur simultaneously in their house, leaving everyone stunned. Following this, a pall of silence descends upon the entire area.
The case is investigated by Police Inspector Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). During the investigation, he quickly discovers who the culprit is. Meanwhile, he realises that people with wealth and power often manipulate the law and the system in their favour. The film also reveals the bitter truths hidden within wealthy families.
In terms of acting, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has portrayed his character brilliantly. As Jatil Yadav, his weariness, stress, and struggle against the system feel authentic to the audience. Chitrangada Singh also appears strong in her role, with every scene of hers capturing attention.
Among the supporting cast, Rajat Kapoor, Deepti Naval, and Revathi deliver excellent performances, bringing their characters to life. Although Radhika Apte has limited screen time, her presence is impactful.
The film's narrative progresses slowly and with depth. Director Honey Trehan has paid significant attention to the film's atmosphere, camera work, and background score. The visuals and the use of the camera further enhance the mystery and fear in the story. The music also contributes to building a tense atmosphere.
Recommendation: If you are fond of watching crime thrillers and suspenseful films, you should definitely watch this movie.
|Film Name
|Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders
|Director
|Honey Trehan
|Cast
|Radhika Apte, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Akhilendra Mishra, Deepti Naval, Revathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangada Singh, Priyanka Setia
|Where to Watch
|Netflix
|Release Date
|December 19, 2025
|Run Time
|2 hours 15 minutes
|Ratings
|3 Stars ⭐⭐⭐
Big NewsView All
Entertainment
Trending