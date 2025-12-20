20 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders’, How is this 2 hour 15 minute film?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Raat Akeli Hai - The Bansal Murders' has been released on the OTT platform. How is this 2 hour 15 minute film? Read the movie review to find out.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 20, 2025

Movie Review

Image: Instagram

Raat Akeli Hai- The Bansal Murders Movie Review: Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, 'Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders' has arrived on OTT. The film unravels a sensational murder in a wealthy family and its associated layers. Notably, while it is a sequel to the 2020 hit film 'Raat Akeli Hai', it has been made in such a way that watching the first film is not necessary. The question now is, is this 2 hours and 15 minutes worth your time, or will it be a waste? Read the full review to find out.

The Film's Story Revolves Around the Bansal Family

The film's story revolves around the 'Bansal family', a wealthy and renowned family. However, one night, several murders suddenly occur simultaneously in their house, leaving everyone stunned. Following this, a pall of silence descends upon the entire area.

The case is investigated by Police Inspector Jatil Yadav (Nawazuddin Siddiqui). During the investigation, he quickly discovers who the culprit is. Meanwhile, he realises that people with wealth and power often manipulate the law and the system in their favour. The film also reveals the bitter truths hidden within wealthy families.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Acting is Powerful

In terms of acting, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has portrayed his character brilliantly. As Jatil Yadav, his weariness, stress, and struggle against the system feel authentic to the audience. Chitrangada Singh also appears strong in her role, with every scene of hers capturing attention.

Among the supporting cast, Rajat Kapoor, Deepti Naval, and Revathi deliver excellent performances, bringing their characters to life. Although Radhika Apte has limited screen time, her presence is impactful.

The film's narrative progresses slowly and with depth. Director Honey Trehan has paid significant attention to the film's atmosphere, camera work, and background score. The visuals and the use of the camera further enhance the mystery and fear in the story. The music also contributes to building a tense atmosphere.

Recommendation: If you are fond of watching crime thrillers and suspenseful films, you should definitely watch this movie.

































Film NameRaat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders
DirectorHoney Trehan
CastRadhika Apte, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Akhilendra Mishra, Deepti Naval, Revathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Chitrangada Singh, Priyanka Setia
Where to WatchNetflix
Release DateDecember 19, 2025
Run Time2 hours 15 minutes
Ratings3 Stars ⭐⭐⭐

Watch the Film's Trailer

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

nawazuddin siddiqui

Updated on:

20 Dec 2025 10:13 am

Published on:

20 Dec 2025 10:12 am

English News / Entertainment / Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders’, How is this 2 hour 15 minute film?

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

Shilpa Shetty Announces Grand Opening of New Restaurant Amidst ₹60 Crore Fraud FIR Against Her Pub

Shilpa Shetty New Restaurant Announced
Bollywood

'Dhurandar' Storm Blows Away Kapil Sharma's Film, Enters ₹700 Crore Race

Dhurandhar BO Collection Day 1: 'धुरंधर' ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर उड़ाया गर्दा, 'छावा' को भी छोड़ा पीछे
Bollywood

Oscars to Stream on YouTube from 2029, a Major Blow to ABC

ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड्स को लेकर एक बड़ा और ऐतिहासिक ऐलान
Bollywood

Kaantha: The 2-hour 28-minute film creating a sensation on OTT with its shocking suspense

2 घंटे 28 मिनट की ये फिल्म बनी OTT की सनसनी, इसके चौकाने वाले सस्पेंस को देख दंग रह जाएंगे आप
OTT News

Dino Morea's Father Passes Away, Bollywood Mourns Loss

Dino Morea Father Death
Bollywood
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.