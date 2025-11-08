Arvind Trivedi Birth Anniversary: ‘Ramayan’ Actor, Who Played Ravan, Faced Hatred But Was a Devout Man in Real Life

Arvind Trivedi, a memorable face of Indian television, was born on November 8, 1938, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. From childhood, he had a passion for acting, as if the stage was ingrained in his soul. After completing his education, he took to the path of theatre, and thus began a journey that took Gujarati theatre to new heights. Gujarati theatre was gaining momentum during that era, and Arvind Trivedi, along with his elder brother Upendra Trivedi, honed his acting skills. Subsequently, both brothers not only won the hearts of audiences on stage but also gave a new dimension to cinema.