Entertainment

Arvind Trivedi Birth Anniversary: ‘Ramayan’ Actor, Who Played Ravan, Faced Hatred But Was a Devout Man in Real Life

The story of Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravan in 'Ramayan', will leave you astonished. People used to look at him with hatred. But the truth is something else entirely. He once said with a laugh, "People consider me a villain, but in real life, I am a very religious person."

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 08, 2025

TV Ravan Arvind Trivedi Story

Arvind Trivedi as 'Ravan' (Image: IMDb)

It was the year 1987... a time when the streets would fall silent because people were glued to their homes watching ‘Ramayan’. Ramanand Sagar's epic show was not just entertainment; it became a part of people's faith. Every character was etched in the hearts of the audience. But there was one face that was both frightening and captivating. That face belonged to Arvind Trivedi, the most memorable villain on television, ‘Ravan’.

When his booming voice echoed on screen, viewers would hold their breath for a moment. Arvind Trivedi brought Ravan to life so vividly that people started calling him ‘Ravan’ even in real life. This was not just acting; it was a testament to the dedication, power, and artistry of an actor who carved an immortal place in people's hearts, even as a villain.

Worked in 300 Films as an Actor

Arvind Trivedi, a memorable face of Indian television, was born on November 8, 1938, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. From childhood, he had a passion for acting, as if the stage was ingrained in his soul. After completing his education, he took to the path of theatre, and thus began a journey that took Gujarati theatre to new heights. Gujarati theatre was gaining momentum during that era, and Arvind Trivedi, along with his elder brother Upendra Trivedi, honed his acting skills. Subsequently, both brothers not only won the hearts of audiences on stage but also gave a new dimension to cinema.

Arvind Trivedi worked in approximately 300 films. His performances in films like ‘Jaysal Toral’, ‘Kunvarbai nu Mamaru’, ‘Veer Mangdaval’, and ‘Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya’ were so impactful that the characters leaped off the screen and into people's hearts. His experience was evident in every dialogue, every expression, perhaps this is why Arvind Trivedi was not just an actor but a sensitive storyteller who lived every role with his soul.

For the Role in Ramayan, He Hoped for One Character and Got Another

The year was 1987, and casting for Ramanand Sagar's ‘Ramayan’ was underway. Arvind Trivedi had gone for an audition with the hope of playing a saint. But fate had something else in store. As soon as he delivered his lines – his deep voice, sharp gaze, and resonant dialogues captivated everyone present. And from there, the biggest turning point in Arvind Trivedi's life began.

In his portrayal of Ravan in ‘Ramayan’, he acted so brilliantly that viewers felt the real king of Lanka had stepped out of the screen and stood before them. People began to perceive him as ‘Ravan’ even in real life. Arvind Trivedi, smiling, once shared in an interview that people considered him a villain, and many were even afraid to invite him home. But in real life, I am a very religious person.

Arvind Trivedi's Political Journey and End

Following the historic success of ‘Ramayan’, Arvind Trivedi turned to politics. In 1991, he became a BJP Member of Parliament from Sabarkantha, Gujarat, and remained active in Parliament for five years. Later, in 2002, he was appointed the Executive Chairman of the Censor Board, where he made important policy decisions for Indian cinema.

During his acting career, he won the Best Actor award seven times from the Gujarat government. His life's final chapter closed on October 6, 2021, due to a heart attack. On his demise, Arun Govil, who played Ram in ‘Ramayan’, and Deepika Chikhalia, who played Sita, paid tearful tributes to their Ravan.

