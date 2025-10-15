Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Double Dose of Laughter! Chunky Pandey and Govinda Team Up in Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

This time, the show 'Too Much With Kajol And Twinkle' is set to deliver a double dose of laughter. The entry of Chunky Panday and Govinda has excited fans.

less than 1 minute read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

'मैं फुल नेपोटिज्म की औलाद हूं...', भाई-भतीजावाद पर चंकी पांडे दिया ऐसा बयान

Talk Show Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle (Source: X)

Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle: The Amazon Prime Video show 'Too Much With Kajol And Twinkle' is set to deliver a double dose of laughter this time. In the new episode, two powerful Bollywood actors, Chunky Panday and Govinda, are coming together to create a stir. The episode, releasing tomorrow, October 16, will feature both stars sharing amusing anecdotes from their past.

Fun seen in the promo

The promo of the show itself is so full of fun that fans are eagerly awaiting the episode. Twinkle Khanna, teasing Chunky Panday about his attire, said, "Thank you for coming dressed!" To this, Chunky made a funny revelation that he was once known as 'Chaddi Panday'. Hearing this, Twinkle immediately pointed towards Govinda and said, "And this is Chaddi Badshah," which sent everyone into fits of laughter.

Chunky Panday's statement on nepotism

Furthermore, Chunky Panday also shared an anecdote about his popularity in Bangladesh, detailing the fame he received there. To this, Twinkle humorously remarked, "And you became the Amitabh Bachchan of Bangladesh." But the fun didn't end there. The show also touched upon the topic of nepotism. On this occasion, Chunky Panday candidly stated, "I am a product of full nepotism," which momentarily quieted the conversation. However, Govinda's famous dialogue saved the moment.

The teaser for this episode concludes with Govinda's iconic dialogue, "Itni khushi… itni khushi mujhe aaj tak kabhi nahi hui" (Such happiness... I have never felt such happiness before), from his film 'Partner'. This laughter-filled episode of 'Too Much With Kajol And Twinkle' will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow, October 16. So, get ready for a tremendous dose of nostalgia and laughter.

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 03:36 pm

English News / Entertainment / Double Dose of Laughter! Chunky Pandey and Govinda Team Up in Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle

