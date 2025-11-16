Breaking the Filmy Tradition: Dharmendra’s Daughter-in-law Deepti Bhatnagar Finds Fame as a Travel Vlogger

Dharmendra with Daughter-in-law Deepti Bhatnagar (Image: X)
Dharmendra Daughter-In-Law Deepti Bhatnagar: It is rare to see a member of a film family showing interest in a different profession instead of entering Bollywood. Today, we are going to tell you such a story. Dharmendra's family is famous for its filmy style. Many members of this lineage – sons, daughters, nephews, and grandsons – are active in films.
Within this family, there is a personality who chose a different path away from the glitz and glamour of acting and carved a new identity through her hard work. This is the story of Deepti Bhatnagar, who was once a model and actress and is now known as a famous travel vlogger who takes the world on tours.
Born in Meerut, Deepti began her career by starting a handicraft business in Mumbai. Fate took a turn, and she got an opportunity in modelling. At just 18 years old, she had already won the Miss India crown, and modelling quickly became a source of income for her. It is noteworthy that by earning one lakh rupees in a month, she bought her own house in Mumbai in just one year, and that too from actress Madhuri Dixit. However, Deepti always hesitated a bit about appearing on screen.
Not only this, but a fun anecdote related to Deepti is that after doing an advertisement with Shah Rukh Khan, she was even trained for the role of 'Anna' in the film 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', but she backed out before the screen test. In fact, Deepti has clarified many times that her interest in the world of acting was never from the heart.
Later, Suchitra Krishnamurthy played this role. However, Deepti made her Bollywood debut in 1995 with Sanjay Gupta's film 'Ram Shastra'. After this, she also acted in the Telugu film 'Pelli Sandadi' (1996), the Tamil film 'Dharma Chakram' (1997), and the Hollywood film 'Inferno' (1997). This was the film in which actor R. Madhavan also worked for the first time. Besides this, she also appeared in Aamir Khan's film 'Mann' and the TV show 'Yeh Hai Raaz'.
The most amusing incident is that once, after an advertisement with Sunny Deol, she was nervous when asked to meet Dharmendra. Look at the play of fate, she later married into Dharmendra's family. Deepti married Randeep Arya, the son of Dharmendra's cousin Virendra, who was a renowned actor in Punjabi films in the 80s. Deepti and Randeep first appeared together in a 'Fair & Lovely' advertisement, where they played the role of husband and wife. They got engaged the same year. Today, they have two sons, Shubh and Shiv. Besides this, she is also the aunt of TV actor Arjun Bijlani.
Today, Deepti Bhatnagar is a successful YouTuber and shares her experiences of travelling around the world with her audience. She says that if she had made acting her goal, she might have done more films. But what she did was absolutely right for her.
