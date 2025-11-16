Breaking the Filmy Tradition: Dharmendra’s Daughter-in-law Deepti Bhatnagar Finds Fame as a Travel Vlogger

The most amusing incident is that once, after an advertisement with Sunny Deol, she was nervous when asked to meet Dharmendra. Look at the play of fate, she later married into Dharmendra's family. Deepti married Randeep Arya, the son of Dharmendra's cousin Virendra, who was a renowned actor in Punjabi films in the 80s. Deepti and Randeep first appeared together in a 'Fair & Lovely' advertisement, where they played the role of husband and wife. They got engaged the same year. Today, they have two sons, Shubh and Shiv. Besides this, she is also the aunt of TV actor Arjun Bijlani.