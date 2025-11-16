Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Entertainment

Breaking the Filmy Tradition: Dharmendra’s Daughter-in-law Deepti Bhatnagar Finds Fame as a Travel Vlogger

We are talking about Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, Deepti Bhatnagar, who is now a well-known travel vlogger and content creator. Read the full story to know more.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 16, 2025

धर्मेंद्र की वो बहू, जो है फेमस व्लॉगर, शाहरुख खान की ट्रेनिंग के बाद भी, जानें फिल्मों क्यों से बनाई दूरी?

Dharmendra with Daughter-in-law Deepti Bhatnagar (Image: X)

Dharmendra Daughter-In-Law Deepti Bhatnagar: It is rare to see a member of a film family showing interest in a different profession instead of entering Bollywood. Today, we are going to tell you such a story. Dharmendra's family is famous for its filmy style. Many members of this lineage – sons, daughters, nephews, and grandsons – are active in films.

Within this family, there is a personality who chose a different path away from the glitz and glamour of acting and carved a new identity through her hard work. This is the story of Deepti Bhatnagar, who was once a model and actress and is now known as a famous travel vlogger who takes the world on tours.

Handicraft Business in Mumbai

Born in Meerut, Deepti began her career by starting a handicraft business in Mumbai. Fate took a turn, and she got an opportunity in modelling. At just 18 years old, she had already won the Miss India crown, and modelling quickly became a source of income for her. It is noteworthy that by earning one lakh rupees in a month, she bought her own house in Mumbai in just one year, and that too from actress Madhuri Dixit. However, Deepti always hesitated a bit about appearing on screen.

Know Why She Steered Clear of Films?

Not only this, but a fun anecdote related to Deepti is that after doing an advertisement with Shah Rukh Khan, she was even trained for the role of 'Anna' in the film 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', but she backed out before the screen test. In fact, Deepti has clarified many times that her interest in the world of acting was never from the heart.

Later, Suchitra Krishnamurthy played this role. However, Deepti made her Bollywood debut in 1995 with Sanjay Gupta's film 'Ram Shastra'. After this, she also acted in the Telugu film 'Pelli Sandadi' (1996), the Tamil film 'Dharma Chakram' (1997), and the Hollywood film 'Inferno' (1997). This was the film in which actor R. Madhavan also worked for the first time. Besides this, she also appeared in Aamir Khan's film 'Mann' and the TV show 'Yeh Hai Raaz'.

Look at the Play of Fate

The most amusing incident is that once, after an advertisement with Sunny Deol, she was nervous when asked to meet Dharmendra. Look at the play of fate, she later married into Dharmendra's family. Deepti married Randeep Arya, the son of Dharmendra's cousin Virendra, who was a renowned actor in Punjabi films in the 80s. Deepti and Randeep first appeared together in a 'Fair & Lovely' advertisement, where they played the role of husband and wife. They got engaged the same year. Today, they have two sons, Shubh and Shiv. Besides this, she is also the aunt of TV actor Arjun Bijlani.

Today, Deepti Bhatnagar is a successful YouTuber and shares her experiences of travelling around the world with her audience. She says that if she had made acting her goal, she might have done more films. But what she did was absolutely right for her.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

16 Nov 2025 06:03 pm

English News / Entertainment / Breaking the Filmy Tradition: Dharmendra’s Daughter-in-law Deepti Bhatnagar Finds Fame as a Travel Vlogger

Big News

View All

Entertainment

Trending

Big B Pens Emotional Tribute After Kamini Kaushal’s Demise

Amitabh Bachchan emotional
Bollywood

Actor Sonu Sood’s Fan Waits Five Years With His Photo, Emotional Video Surfaces

Sonu Sood Fan Video Post (1)
Bollywood

Superstar Actress Outshines Madhuri and Sridevi, Suddenly Disappears from Bollywood

ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्में देने वाली इस सुपरस्टार ने माधुरी-श्रीदेवी को भी छोड़ा पीछे, अचानक बॉलीवुड से हुई गुमनाम
Bollywood

Dharmendra's Unreleased Film: Poster Surfaces After 39 Years, Actor Seen Shirtless

Dharmendra film sher not released on theatre
Bollywood

SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' 30-Minute Sequence Will Terrify You; Know Release Date

राजामौली की 'Varanasi' के इस 30 मिनट का सीक्वेंस, देख डर जाएंगे आप, जानें फिल्म कब देगी दस्तक
Entertainment
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.