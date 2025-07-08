Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: First Glimpse of Tulsi; Know When and Where to Watch

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Ekta Kapoor's show, which even after its silver jubilee, remains unforgettable. The show, which first aired 25 years ago, is returning with a second season. Smriti Irani will reprise her role as Tulsi. The first glimpse of the show has been revealed along with its promo, and the release date has also been announced.
Fans are overjoyed to see Tulsi in the same avatar in the promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The promo shows how a family gets lost in memories of 25 years ago upon hearing the title song of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Some doubt whether the actress, now also a politician, will be able to dedicate time to acting. Meanwhile, a scene appears where Tulsi welcomes everyone. Tulsi appears and informs her fans of her return. After watching this first glimpse, no one can say that this video is from the second season, 25 years later. Smriti hasn't changed a bit over these years. Her style is the same old one that her audience will love.
The first glimpse of the second season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was shared on Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Films Instagram page. After watching the promo, one user wrote, "Super excited." Another wrote, "Thank you for bringing it on at 10:30 pm." Yet another user wrote, "My favourite serial is back." Another user commented, "This serial is one of my childhood memories." This Ekta Kapoor serial will air from 29 July at 10:30 pm on Star Plus and Jio Hotstar.