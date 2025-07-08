Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: First Glimpse of Tulsi; Know When and Where to Watch

Fans are overjoyed to see Tulsi in the same avatar in the promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The promo shows how a family gets lost in memories of 25 years ago upon hearing the title song of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Some doubt whether the actress, now also a politician, will be able to dedicate time to acting. Meanwhile, a scene appears where Tulsi welcomes everyone. Tulsi appears and informs her fans of her return. After watching this first glimpse, no one can say that this video is from the second season, 25 years later. Smriti hasn't changed a bit over these years. Her style is the same old one that her audience will love.