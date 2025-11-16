SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' 30-Minute Sequence Will Terrify You; Know Release Date

Image- Varanasi (Image: X @DiscussingFilm)
Varanasi: Director of blockbuster films like 'Baahubali' and 'RRR', SS Rajamouli, has released the title of his next most-awaited film, which will feature Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film was initially titled 'Globetrotter'. During a grand event at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, its name was changed to the final title, 'Varanasi'. Rajamouli explained that a significant scene in the film is based on the Indian epic Ramayana, further increasing the fans' anticipation.
The film 'Varanasi' is currently one of the trending topics in Telugu cinema. The film, starring superstar Mahesh Babu and directed by Rajamouli, has been announced. K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and SS Kanchi have written the story, and during the launch event, Vijayendra Prasad revealed an important aspect of the film, which is now trending on social media.
Vijendra Prasad revealed that the film will feature a special 30-minute scene based on Mahesh Babu's 'Vishwaroopam' that will leave you terrified. It includes powerful action sequences and an attractive depiction of Lord Rama's attire. In fact, parts of the film have already been shot in Kenya, Hyderabad, and Odisha. Each scene and sub-episode has been filmed powerfully in its own right. Regarding the film's budget, according to the Kenyan portal The Star, it is $135 million (₹1188 crore).
The most-awaited film 'Varanasi', starring Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu, will hit the box office on the auspicious occasion of Sankranti in January 2027. The makers officially announced this during the 'Globetrotter' event and also released an exciting teaser for the film. This teaser reveals Mahesh Babu's first look, where he is seen riding a bull, covered in blood. Mahesh Babu's powerful and fierce look is rapidly going viral on social media, increasing the fans' excitement.
Big NewsView All
Entertainment
Trending