SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' 30-Minute Sequence Will Terrify You; Know Release Date

Vijendra Prasad revealed that the film will feature a special 30-minute scene based on Mahesh Babu's 'Vishwaroopam' that will leave you terrified. It includes powerful action sequences and an attractive depiction of Lord Rama's attire. In fact, parts of the film have already been shot in Kenya, Hyderabad, and Odisha. Each scene and sub-episode has been filmed powerfully in its own right. Regarding the film's budget, according to the Kenyan portal The Star, it is $135 million (₹1188 crore).