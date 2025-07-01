TMKOC’s Babita Ji Breaks Silence on Show Exit Rumours

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah babita ji aka munmun dutta reaction
Munmun Dutta: The popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma is a fan favourite. People love it immensely. Its characters are so close to the hearts of the viewers that if someone is absent, fans get worried. For quite some time now, the show has been incorporating horror elements alongside comedy. In the last few days, Munmun Dutta, the actress playing Babita Ji, has also been absent from the show. Rumours are rife that she is leaving the show, much like Disha Vakani (Dayaben). Now, she herself has broken her silence on these rumours.
Babita Ji Shares a Video
Babita Ji, or Munmun Dutta, shared a post on Instagram. In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Rumours aren’t always true.” In the video, Munmun Dutta is seen in a black and white jumpsuit. Munmun Dutta is on the set of Taarak Mehta and is also shown shooting in Babita Ji and Iyer’s house. During this, a variety of her expressions are visible. This video of Munmun Dutta has gone viral on social media.
Users React to Munmun Dutta’s Video
Fans are happy and reacting to the news that Munmun Dutta has not left the show. One media user wrote, “We are very happy that Munmun Ji is back.” Another wrote, “You have given a befitting reply to all the rumours.” A third user wrote, “Finally, Babita Ji is back.” Another wrote, “I knew you wouldn’t have gone anywhere.”
Ghost Story in TMKOC
Currently, the show depicts that all the people of Gokuldham Society have gone on a picnic, and there is a ghost haunting the bungalow. Everyone is unaware of this. However, Popatlal has already met the ghost, but he thinks she is a normal girl. The ghost even made Bhide wash clothes for her.