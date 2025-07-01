TMKOC’s Babita Ji Breaks Silence on Show Exit Rumours

Babita Ji Shares a Video Babita Ji, or Munmun Dutta, shared a post on Instagram. In the video’s caption, she wrote, “Rumours aren’t always true.” In the video, Munmun Dutta is seen in a black and white jumpsuit. Munmun Dutta is on the set of Taarak Mehta and is also shown shooting in Babita Ji and Iyer’s house. During this, a variety of her expressions are visible. This video of Munmun Dutta has gone viral on social media.

Users React to Munmun Dutta’s Video Fans are happy and reacting to the news that Munmun Dutta has not left the show. One media user wrote, “We are very happy that Munmun Ji is back.” Another wrote, “You have given a befitting reply to all the rumours.” A third user wrote, “Finally, Babita Ji is back.” Another wrote, “I knew you wouldn’t have gone anywhere.” Fans are happy and reacting to the news that Munmun Dutta has not left the show. One media user wrote, “We are very happy that Munmun Ji is back.” Another wrote, “You have given a befitting reply to all the rumours.” A third user wrote, “Finally, Babita Ji is back.” Another wrote, “I knew you wouldn’t have gone anywhere.”