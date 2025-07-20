Urfi Javed's Face Severely Swollen; Difficult to Recognise

Uorfi Javed Latest Video: Social media sensation and fashion icon Uorfi Javed is once again in the headlines, but this time not for her fashion choices, but for her swollen face. Fans have expressed their displeasure after viewing a video showing her significantly swollen face. Many commented that her natural look was better and questioned her decision.
Influencer Uorfi Javed shared a video on her Instagram account on Sunday. The video shows her at a hospital, undergoing lip surgery nine years after her initial procedure. The video depicts a doctor injecting her lips, and Uorfi wincing in pain.
In the video's caption, she wrote, “No, this isn't a filter. I've decided to remove my fillers because they were always in the wrong place. I will get them done again. I'm not against fillers at all. Filler removal is painful. And it's also very important that you go to a good doctor for fillers; these fancy clinic doctors don't know anything.”
Following the procedure, her lips and face are swollen, yet Uorfi smiles throughout the video. This video is rapidly going viral on social media.
Users are reacting strongly to the video. One user commented, “You are beautiful anyway, but still you need all these filters, why Uorfi, why?”
Another fan wrote, “Why are you ruining such a good face? I was your fan.”
Another commented, “Oh, that’s so sad to hear. Wishing you a speedy recovery. And yes, I truly feel that we should embrace and promote natural beauty instead of showing things layer by layer.”