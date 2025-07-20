20 July 2025,

Urfi Javed's Face Severely Swollen; Difficult to Recognise

Urfi Javed's latest video shows her in apparent pain, with visible swelling on her face and lips.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 20, 2025

Uorfi Javed Viral Video
Urfi Javed (Photo Source: Urfi's Instagram)

Uorfi Javed Latest Video: Social media sensation and fashion icon Uorfi Javed is once again in the headlines, but this time not for her fashion choices, but for her swollen face. Fans have expressed their displeasure after viewing a video showing her significantly swollen face. Many commented that her natural look was better and questioned her decision.

Viral Video on Social Media

Influencer Uorfi Javed shared a video on her Instagram account on Sunday. The video shows her at a hospital, undergoing lip surgery nine years after her initial procedure. The video depicts a doctor injecting her lips, and Uorfi wincing in pain.

In the video's caption, she wrote, “No, this isn't a filter. I've decided to remove my fillers because they were always in the wrong place. I will get them done again. I'm not against fillers at all. Filler removal is painful. And it's also very important that you go to a good doctor for fillers; these fancy clinic doctors don't know anything.”

Following the procedure, her lips and face are swollen, yet Uorfi smiles throughout the video. This video is rapidly going viral on social media.

Fans Express Disappointment

Users are reacting strongly to the video. One user commented, “You are beautiful anyway, but still you need all these filters, why Uorfi, why?”

Another fan wrote, “Why are you ruining such a good face? I was your fan.”

Another commented, “Oh, that’s so sad to hear. Wishing you a speedy recovery. And yes, I truly feel that we should embrace and promote natural beauty instead of showing things layer by layer.”

Published on:

20 Jul 2025 05:16 pm

